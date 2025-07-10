Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed his delight over Mohammed Kudus’ anticipated transfer to Tottenham Hotspur

A devoted Spurs fan, the former Vice President of Ghana, is thrilled by the prospect of the Ghanaian star joining his favourite club

Kudus’ reported £55 million switch would make him the most expensive Ghanaian footballer in history

Former Vice-President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has shared his excitement over Mohammed Kudus’ anticipated move to Tottenham Hotspur.

A proud supporter of the North London club, Dr Bawumia took to social media to express his joy after news broke that the Ghanaian midfielder is set to join Spurs in the current transfer window.

Dr Bawumia beams with pride as Kudus nears Tottenham move

“I am excited to see our Ghanaian starboy make this move to my Tottenham Hotspur. All the best in your medical, Mohammed Kudus,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Kudus had attracted interest from at least six top European sides, but according to BBC Sport, the 24-year-old prioritised a switch to Tottenham.

He is expected to sign a six-year contract, making him a long-term piece in Thomas Frank’s project.

The move will also mark Spurs’ first major signing of the summer—and notably, the first transfer between Tottenham and West Ham since Scott Parker crossed the divide back in 2011.

Mohammed Kudus' performance and statistics at West Ham

Just two years after arriving from Ajax Amsterdam, Kudus is set to part ways with West Ham United.

Initially, the Hammers were reluctant to let go of their prized midfielder for anything less than his £85 million release clause.

However, they eventually agreed to a £55 million deal, allowing Kudus to take the next big step in his career.

During his time at the London Stadium, the former Right to Dream Academy graduate made 80 appearances across all competitions, tallying 19 goals and 13 assists, per Transfermarkt.

Kudus overtakes Partey as the most expensive Ghanaian of all time

With this move, Kudus becomes the most expensive Ghanaian footballer of all time.

His £55 million price tag surpasses the previous record held by Thomas Partey, who joined Arsenal for £50 million in 2020.

Meanwhile, big names like Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew, Baba Rahman, and Michael Essien all feature prominently in the top seven chart.

Prophet warned Kudus against joining Tottenham

Before Mohammed Kudus’ record-breaking transfer to Tottenham, a bold prophecy had surfaced.

Prophet Clement Testimony warned that the 24-year-old midfielder’s football path could be hindered if he joined a club with specific jersey colours.

According to the prophet, Kudus risked setbacks if he signed for a team with a blue or white home kit, Tottenham being a club known for its iconic white strip.

In the spiritual vision, the Ghanaian playmaker was said to be destined for greatness, possibly even Ballon d’Or contention, if he had joined a team in red, believed to be the colour aligned with his destiny.

Dr Bawumia celebrates Tottenham's Europa League success

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia joined ecstatic Tottenham fans worldwide in celebrating the club’s 1-0 triumph over Manchester United in the Europa League final in Bilbao.

The former Vice President of Ghana was visibly elated as his cherished Spurs ended a nearly two-decade trophy drought.

