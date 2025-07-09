Ralf Rangnick was rushed to the hospital after developing an infection following an initial routine surgery

The German coach, who served as Manchester United’s interim manager in 2022 after replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, required a second operation

A spokesperson for the Austrian Football Federation has since provided an update on his condition

Former Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has been urgently taken to hospital for emergency surgery following complications from an earlier procedure.

The 67-year-old German, who took charge of the Red Devils for six months after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking in November 2021, initially underwent a routine operation that did not go as planned.

Rangnick is currently managing Austria’s national team and remains focused on guiding them to qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Source: Getty Images

What surgery did Ralf Rangnick have?

According to the Sun, Rangnick was rushed to hospital after suffering complications from a routine ankle operation last month.

The 67-year-old, who currently manages Austria's national team, initially underwent surgery to address long-term wear and tear on his ankle.

Although he returned home near Salzburg shortly after, the surgical wound became seriously inflamed, prompting urgent follow-up surgery.

He remains in hospital but is expected to be discharged by Friday.

Source: Getty Images

Austrian FA reassures public

Despite the scare, Austrian FA spokesperson Thomas Trukesitz moved to calm fears about Rangnick’s condition, saying"

“Ralf Rangnick is doing well. Nobody needs to have any concerns about his health.”

The veteran tactician is now focused on making a full recovery so he can resume preparations for Austria’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Cyprus and Bosnia & Herzegovina in September. Austria are in strong form, having won their first two qualifying matches.

Rangnick's Manchester struggles to Austrian success

Rangnick took over Manchester United in November 2021 following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit, guiding the team to a sixth-place finish—then their lowest Premier League points total with just 58.

Originally set to stay on as a consultant, the club dropped those plans after he accepted the Austria job.

Since taking the reins, Rangnick has managed 37 games, winning 21, and led Austria to the Round of 16 at Euro 2024 after topping a group that included France, the Netherlands, and Poland.

Although they were eliminated by Turkey, hopes remain high for a strong showing at the 2026 World Cup.

Ralf Rangnick’s coaching achievements

Rangnick remains a highly respected figure in coaching, with a track record of success in his native Germany.

According to Transfermarkt, he guided Stuttgart to victory in the UEFA Intertoto Cup in 2000.

During his time at Schalke 04, Rangnick lifted the DFB-Pokal in 2011 and added the German Super Cup to his résumé later that same year.

Source: YEN.com.gh