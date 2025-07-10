Xabi Alonso has identified several players who no longer fit into his plans for next season following the 4-0 loss to PSG

The players in question saw minimal game time during the Club World Cup, raising doubts about their future roles at the club

Real Madrid have already begun exploring transfer options, with departures expected in the upcoming window

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso appears to have made firm decisions regarding the future of three players following their 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final.

The loss ended Los Blancos’ unbeaten run in the tournament, as goals from Fabian Ruiz, Ousmane Dembele, and Gonçalo Ramos sealed a dominant victory for PSG, who now face Chelsea in the final.

Xabi Alonso has identified several players who no longer fit into his plans for next season

Source: Getty Images

Alonso wants three players sold

In the aftermath, Alonso is reportedly ready to part ways with three players who are no longer part of his long-term plans.

According to Fichajes, Alonso has made a decisive call on the futures of Rodrygo, Brahim, and Ceballos, all of whom had limited involvement in the Club World Cup.

Their minimal game time raised questions about their place in the squad, and it’s now understood that Alonso no longer sees them as key contributors.

This marks the beginning of a reshaping process under the new manager, with departures expected in the upcoming transfer window.

Premier League giants chase Rodrygo

Rodrygo, once considered a cornerstone of Real Madrid’s attack, did not play a single minute in the semi-final against PSG and totaled just 92 minutes throughout the tournament.

The Brazilian forward’s dramatic drop in status signals a shift in the club’s direction.

His uncertain future has attracted serious interest from the Premier League, with Arsenal and Liverpool closely monitoring the situation.

Alonso’s stance may accelerate a potential summer move.

Rodrygo arrives prior to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarter-final match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. Photo by Antonio Villalba.

Source: Getty Images

Competition leaves no room for Brahim and Ceballos

Brahim Diaz also failed to win Alonso’s confidence, despite featuring in four matches.

He only managed 103 minutes on the pitch, and with the emergence of young star Franco Mastantuono, the 25-year-old now finds himself slipping further down the midfield hierarchy.

Dani Ceballos fared even worse, playing just 70 minutes during the entire tournament.

With Eduardo Camavinga returning from injury and Madrid actively targeting new midfield options, Ceballos appears surplus to requirements.

Alonso has made it clear that all three — Rodrygo, Brahim, and Ceballos — are not part of his vision moving forward.

As a result, Real Madrid have already begun exploring exit options for the trio, with summer departures now looking all but certain.

Real Madrid's stats at 2025 Club World Cup

Real Madrid’s overall tournament record showed promise, with four wins from six matches.

They beat Pachuca, Red Bull Salzburg, Juventus, and Borussia Dortmund, drew with Al Hilal, and suffered their only defeat at the hands of PSG.

Real Madrid fans slam Rudiger and Asencio

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the fallout from the heavy defeat was immediate, with furious Real Madrid supporters singling out Antonio Rudiger and Raul Asencio for blame.

The centre-back duo struggled throughout the game, each committing costly errors that led to PSG’s early goals.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh