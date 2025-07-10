A renowned Ghanaian sports journalist has accused Arsenal of plotting Thomas Partey's legal battles

According to him, it is no coincidence that Partey was charged days after his contract with Arsenal expired

Partey, on the other hand, has maintained his innocence, welcoming the opportunity to clear his name in court

Dan Kwaku Yeboah has made a bold claim regarding Thomas Partey’s ongoing legal troubles.

The veteran Ghanaian sports journalist suggested that Partey's former club, Arsenal, may have had a role in how his sexual charges unfolded.

According to Kwaku Yeboah, the timing of the serious charges brought against the Black Stars midfielder is no coincidence.

He believes the North London outfit may have influenced when the charges were made public, just days after Partey’s contract with the Gunners officially expired.

The respected broadcaster speculated that Arsenal’s failure to reach a new contract agreement with Partey could have led to what he described as a "calculated attempt" to damage the player's market value.

"At this point, this case hovering on the head of Partey will lower his market value. Even if any side wants to acquire the services of Partey, it would affect him. Unless he goes to the Middle East, and even on that side of the world, he will not find it easy," Kwaku Yeboah told Radio XYZ.

"It's intentional; they want to destroy the boy's career. Because the timing of the charges will ward teams off Partey. I don't know of any team that will be ready to sign him until he has been acquitted of all the charges."

"It is calculated; it's very unfortunate."

Was it a coincidence that Partey was charged just days after his Arsenal contract expired?

What has stirred more public curiosity is the timing of the charges.

Partey was officially charged with five counts of non-consensual acts and one count of sexual assault just five days after his Arsenal contract ran out on June 30.

The accusations, which involve three different women and span incidents from 2021 to 2022, came following a three-year investigation by Scotland Yard, per Sky Sports.

The charges were announced last week by the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Partey maintains innocence despite serious charges

In response to the charges, the midfielder’s legal team issued a statement:

"Thomas Partey denies all the charges against him and welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name."

Arsenal also addressed the situation briefly, saying, as quoted by the BBC:

"The player's contract ended on June 30. Due to ongoing legal proceedings, the club is unable to comment on the case."

Partey, now a free agent after five years with the Gunners, is expected to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, August 5.

Until the legal process runs its course, his football future remains uncertain.

Partey’s legal battle could drag into 2026

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Thomas Partey may be facing a drawn-out legal battle potentially stretching into 2026.

Although he is expected to appear in court next month, legal analysts suggest the road ahead is far from swift.

Due to the intricate nature of the case and the current backlog in the UK legal system, a full trial might not commence until well into next year.

