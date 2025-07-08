Black Stars midfielder Thomas Teye Partey's legal battle in the UK could drag on into 2026

The 32-year-old footballer has been charged with multiple counts of serious sexual offences

He has firmly denied all the allegations and remains committed to clearing his name through the legal process

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is staring down a lengthy legal battle that could extend into 2026, YEN.com.gh has gathered.

What started as a quiet investigation has now evolved into one of the most closely watched cases involving a professional footballer in recent years.

Thomas Partey looks on during Arsenal's Premier League clash against Southampton on October 23, 2022. Photo by Bryn Lennon.

Partey charged with multiple counts of serious allegations

On July 4, the 32-year-old was officially charged with five counts of non-consensual acts and one count of sexual assault involving three different women. The timeline of the alleged incidents spans from 2021 to 2022, per the Daily Mail.

Despite the gravity of these accusations, Partey has firmly denied any wrongdoing.

His legal representative, Jenny Wiltshere, issued a statement, saying:

“Thomas Partey denies all the charges against him. He has fully cooperated with the police and CPS throughout their three-year investigation. He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name.”

Partey’s legal battle could drag into 2026

Although Partey is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, August 5, this won’t be a quick process.

Legal experts believe the matter may not even reach a full trial until 2026, given the complexity and backlog of similar cases in the UK court system, as noted by Sky Sports.

Cases involving non-consensual acts are notoriously difficult to prosecute.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) will only move forward if it believes there’s a “realistic possibility of conviction” once all evidence is laid before a jury.

That means proceedings could drag on, sometimes for years, as both sides prepare their arguments.

Why Arsenal didn't suspend Partey

Throughout the ongoing investigation, many questioned Arsenal’s decision to continue fielding Partey rather than suspending him.

But as his employer, the club had a legal obligation to treat him fairly, like anyone else, presumed innocent until proven otherwise.

If the Gunners had suspended him taken the step to suspend him back in 2022 when he was first arrested, and if he ends up being cleared, the financial fallout could’ve been immense.

Thomas Partey shows emotions during Arsenal's Champions League league phase match against PSG on October 01, 2024. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA.

In fact, they might have found themselves on the wrong end of a lawsuit for wrongful suspension.

As things stand, Partey will have his day in court come August—but that’s likely just the beginning.

With the prospect of a trial pushed into 2026, the case promises to remain in the public eye for the foreseeable future.

For now, the midfielder remains resolute in his stance, insisting on his innocence and hoping the legal process will eventually bring closure.

Possible repercussions of Partey's charges

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh shed light on Ghanaian legal expert Kofi Ampah’s concerns about the possible repercussions of the serious charges levelled against Thomas Partey.

While acknowledging the weight of the accusations, Ampah stressed the importance of allowing justice to take its course through a balanced and unbiased legal system.

