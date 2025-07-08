Ghanaian entertainment pundit Bullgod has appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to assist Thomas Partey in his upcoming legal issues

He also urged the Ghana Football Association to provide him with the necessary support he needs to emerge victorious

Some social media users have commented on Bullgod's video that United Television posted on X

Entertainment pundit Lawrence Asiamah, widely recognised as Bullgod, has passionately called upon the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the government of Ghana to provide support to midfielder Thomas Partey amid his ongoing trial.

Partey, a prominent figure in Ghanaian football, has been charged with allegations stemming from incidents reportedly occurring between 2021 and 2022, as outlined by the United Kingdom (UK) Metropolitan Police.

Bullgod appeals for support

In light of these serious allegations, Bullgod emphasised Thomas Partey's significant contributions to Ghana's football successes, notably his role in helping the national team qualify for both the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

He underscored that, given Partey's dedication to the nation and the pride he has brought to his homeland on the international football stage, both the GFA and the government must extend their support to him during this challenging period.

"At the moment, we pray that God will help him to redeem himself from these serious charges, and that public support will rally around him. I also believe that the GFA or the Ghanaian government should do whatever is necessary to assist him in navigating through this situation, as he is a citizen who has made the nation proud internationally."

Ghanaians blast Bullgod on X

Some social media users have reacted to Bullgod's post on X. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@Nokwafo_Nyame stated:

"Thank God I've stopped watching this program. 😂😂."

@skykidhazard stated:

"Chaley let's not do this, did he those ladies or not??."

@nana_yaw_jaguar stated:

"I see that a lot of people are here calling Bullgod names..! Okay, let's turn the case around If Thomas Partey were to be a British their government would come for him and they would handle the case in Britain. But in this case, I see a lot of red flags."

@GhPabloExcobb

"You people and some foolish talks. Even Greenwood who is a British was on trial , Is your government powerful than the French government, what a daft thinking 🤔."

Kwabena Kwabena cautions Ghanaian footballers

In related discourse, Ghanaian musician Kwabena Kwabena issued a cautionary message directed at African footballers plying their trade overseas.

He urged these athletes to exercise discernment in their romantic relationships, particularly with women of Caucasian descent, in light of the serious legal allegations facing Thomas Partey.

During his appearance on UTV's United Showbiz, Kwabena Kwabena conveyed concern regarding a troubling pattern: many successful African footballers, after achieving fame and financial prosperity abroad, enter into relationships with white partners, only to face significant personal turmoil and legal complications.

"I don't want to sound racist, but my advice to these young African men going overseas to play football is to be cautious in their relationships with white women. Many of these players end up encountering grave consequences, including harsh divorce settlements, loss of assets, and overwhelming child support responsibilities. Unfortunately, these situations rarely resolve favorably."

He reinforced the idea that while many relationships may begin with genuine promise, they can progressively deteriorate, often resulting in profound emotional and financial distress for the individuals involved.

“When you see a man fall, don’t laugh; learn. If you don’t, you might find yourself in a similar predicament,” he concluded, underscoring the importance of vigilance in personal choices.

Thomas Partey's wife rocks a black dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about international model Janine Mackson, who wore a black dress for her debut appearance at the 2025 Ghana Football Awards.

Thomas Partey's wife flaunted her fine legs in a stylish dress and modelled in black strappy high heels to the event.

Some social media users have blasted Janine Mackson for wearing a simple dress to the red carpet event of the year.

