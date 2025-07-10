A 20-year-old female footballer has sadly lost her life after being struck by a car while vacationing in Turkey

Her untimely passing occurred just a day after the burial of Liverpool star Diogo Jota and his brother

The young athlete’s mother confirmed the heartbreaking news and asked for privacy as the family grieves their immense loss

The British football community is mourning the heartbreaking loss of 20-year-old Paige Bowyer-Walker, who died after being struck by a speeding vehicle while on holiday in Turkey.

The young footballer, described by many as talented and full of promise, spent a week in intensive care battling severe injuries before she passed away on Sunday, July 6.

Paige Bowyer-Walker dies after being hit by a car in Turkey

According to the Daily Mail, Paige was enjoying the last evening of her trip in the seaside resort town of Kemer when tragedy struck.

She had gone out with family friends to grab some kebabs when she was hit by a car reportedly travelling at high speed on Saturday, June 28.

The impact left her with devastating injuries, including a fractured skull, broken pelvis, serious lung damage, a shattered shoulder, a broken nose, and a brain bleed.

Doctors immediately placed her in an induced coma in hopes of stabilising her condition. Sadly, despite their best efforts, she never regained consciousness.

Paige passed away just a day after Liverpool star Diogo Jota and his brother were laid to rest, adding to an already sombre period for the global football family.

Her parents, Nikki Bowyer and Stu Walker, flew to Turkey as soon as they heard the news. They remained by her bedside during her final moments.

A mother’s heartbreaking tribute

In a deeply emotional statement shared after Paige’s passing, her mother, Nikki, wrote:

"It is with a broken heart and deep regret that we announce the passing of my beautiful girl.

"Her poor little body suffered too much trauma; she just had enough.

"We thank every single one of you for your support at the hardest time of our lives, but I'm asking, please give us privacy right now; we need to try and process how we're going to do life without seeing our beautiful girl again.

"Paige was loved and adored by so many, and I know she felt the same about you all.

Fly high, my beautiful girl, till we meet again, I will forever carry you in my heart."

Paige Bowyer-Walker remembered

Hailing from Gosport in Hampshire, Paige had spent nine days in Turkey with close family friends before the incident.

Back home, she was a proud member of the Gosport Borough Ladies Reserve Football team, where she had already made a name for herself as a gifted player with a bright future, per the Sun.

The club, her teammates, and the wider football community have joined in grieving the sudden loss of a life cut tragically short.

