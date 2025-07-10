The driver who witnessed the crash insists Jota was not speeding, contradicting preliminary police findings

Jota’s Lamborghini reportedly suffered a tyre blowout before veering off the A-52 motorway and catching fire, killing both Jota and his brother

While initial reports point to excessive speed, the final expert analysis is still under judicial review and not yet conclusive

The truck driver who witnessed the tragic aftermath of Diogo Jota’s fatal car crash has challenged police reports that suggested the Liverpool footballer was speeding before the accident.

Jota and his younger brother, André Silva, died early last Thursday while travelling along the A-52 motorway in north-west Spain.

Diogo Jota Fatal Accident: Driver Who Filmed Car Crash Disputes Police Report

How did Diogo Jota die?

Their bright green Lamborghini Huracán reportedly suffered a suspected tyre blowout before veering off the road and bursting into flames.

The blowout caused the car to veer off the road, leading to a catastrophic crash that ended with the vehicle catching fire.

The blaze quickly consumed the car, and despite the rapid response of emergency services, both brothers tragically lost their lives.

A preliminary investigation by Spain’s Guardia Civil police force indicated that Jota was likely behind the wheel and that excessive speed may have played a role in the crash.

However, one eyewitness on the scene has cast doubt on that conclusion.

Eyewitness disputes police reports

Portuguese truck driver José Azevedo was travelling on the A-52 when he came upon the flaming wreckage of Jota’s Lamborghini.

Azevedo filmed the scene as he approached and later attempted to extinguish the fire, though he says the impact of the crash made it impossible to save those inside.

“The truck driver, which was me, filmed it, stopped, grabbed the fire extinguisher and tried to help,” Azevedo explained in a video.

“I tried to help, but due to the impact of the accident, there was nothing I could do—absolutely nothing.”

Azevedo insists the vehicle was not speeding.

“They passed me completely calmly and were not speeding. You have my word—they weren’t speeding. They were completely relaxed,” he said.

He added that he knows the road well from driving it almost daily.

“It’s a terrible place. It’s a dark road. I could see the make and colour of the car. I offer my sincere condolences. I have a clear conscience. I know what I saw. Unfortunately, that’s how it ended.”

General view of the crash site where Diogo Jota and his brother lost their lives, showing the wreckage of the Lamborghini Huracan. Photo by Octavio Passos

What did police say about Diogo Jota’s accident?

Authorities have maintained that excessive speed was a likely contributing factor to the crash.

A statement from the Guardia Civil noted:

“Among other things, traffic police from the Zamora branch of the Civil Guard are studying the tread mark by one of the wheels of the vehicle.

"Everything is also pointing to a possible high excess of speed over the permitted speed on that stretch of the motorway.”

However, the final expert report is still pending and will undergo judicial review at the court in Puebla de Sanabria.

What car was Diogo Jota driving in the fatal crash?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the luxury car involved in the tragic accident that claimed the lives of Diogo Jota, and his brother has a history of safety concerns.

The fatal crash occurred after the car reportedly suffered a tire blowout, causing it to crash and catch fire.

