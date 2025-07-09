The late Philipa A Frimpong, popularly known as Yaa Baby, would have turned 21 on July 8, 2025

Unfortunately, a tragic shooting incident involving his boyfriend, GH Kobby, cut the young lady's life short

Three days after her funeral in Kumasi, Yaa Baby's friends shared their heartbreaking tributes and pain online

On Tuesday, July 8, GH Kobby's girlfriend, Yaa Baby, who was buried in Kumasi on July 5, would have turned 21.

Yaa Baby's friends celebrate her 21st birthday posthumously. Photo source: KojoDiamond, ArbenaChase1

Source: TikTok

The 20-year-old became a viral sensation after her tragic death in Yeji, which was allegedly caused by a misfired pump-action gun owned by her boyfriend, GH Kobby.

The incident which happened on June 10 claimed Yaa Baby's life on that day.

On her 21st birthday, Yaa Baby's friends decided to honour her short-lived life by reliving their old moments and expressing the pain of their loss.

Her best friend, Richlove, posted a video of Yaa Baby from last year as the deceased danced and teased her friends on her birthday.

"My sister was in a hurry to see heaven, so she couldn’t wait to get 21 years on earth, but we will celebrate it in heaven. Happy heavenly birthday to the one friend who was always by my side. You taught me so much. You were always there, no questions asked. We had the best conversations. I always felt heard and seen around you. You were such a kind and gentle person and deserved the world. I wish you were still here to celebrate. All I want to do is hug you and remind you I'm always here for you, just like you were for me. I sincerely hope you know how much I care about you and how much I miss you."

Another friend of Yaa Baby, in celebration of her posthumous birthday, wrote,

"Today is our sister's birthday, and she is nowhere to be. It's been 1 month since u left, and it's still feeling like yesterday. Happy birthday, my love. I wish you were here with us, we still can't heal from this pain."

Yaa Baby's bestie honours with a tattoo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richlove, Yaa Baby's bestie, had inked an artwork in honour of the deceased's short-lived life on her thigh.

She opted for a hand reaching out from the heavens to another hand beneath the skies. The hand above is likely to be Yaa Baby's, while hers was beneath, signifying that their friendship will transcend death.

The tattoo she highlighted in the video also came with the inscription 'You were a lesson I had to learn' and the date of the TikToker's death.

Source: YEN.com.gh