Mohammed Kudus had an underwhelming 2024/25 season with his Premier League team West Ham United

The Nima-born talent enjoyed an impressive first season in England, contributing 18 goals and 10 assists across all competitions

Kudus has been linked with a sensational transfer to myriad EPL sides including Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle United

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Mohammed Kudus is undeniably one of Ghana’s brightest footballing talents, bursting onto the European scene with his explosive form at Ajax before he secured a move to West Ham United ahead of the 2023/24 season.

That campaign saw him light up the Premier League and Europe, racking up 18 goals and 10 assists across all competitions.

Pictured: West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus. Image credit: Newell - CameraSport

Source: Getty Images

However, his second season in England told a different story. The Ghana international registered just 5 goals and 4 assists, a sharp decline that left many people questioning what went wrong.

According to Football London, the ex-Right to Dream academy player has been linked with clubs like Tottenham Chelsea, and Newcastle.

Now, Mohammed Kudus finds himself at a crossroads. Whether he stays at West Ham or makes a move this summer, here are five things he needs to do to rediscover his best form and enjoy a standout 2025/26 season.

1. Kudus must rebuild his confidence

The psychological side of football is often underrated. The playmaker played with flair and fearlessness in 2023/24, but the dip in productivity last season suggests a player possibly struggling with self-belief or burdened by expectation.

Rebuilding his confidence, whether through sports psychology, mentorship, or simply a strong preseason, will be key.

A confident Kudus is a dangerous Kudus as we have seen in the past, and getting back to that headspace will set the tone for everything else.

West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus goes past Nottingham Forest's Nicolas Dominguez during the Premier League match on May 18, 2025. Image credit: Rob Newell - CameraSport

Source: Getty Images

2. Mohammed Kudus must nail down his best position

One challenge Kudus faced last season was positional inconsistency. Used as a winger, a No. 10, and even occasionally deeper in midfield, the Ghanaian often looked like a square peg in a round hole.

For a player of his technical skill and creativity, clarity is crucial. Whether he’s deployed as an advanced playmaker or a right-sided attacker cutting in, Kudus needs a defined role, and to fully own it.

According to Transfermarkt, in his best season in the EPL, the 2023/24 campaign, Kudus scored 14 goals as a right-winger and 3 as a left-sided attacker, indicating the Ghanaian is most effective on the right.

3. Kudus must improve his decision-making

An excellent decision-making is to know when or when not to pass, shoot, or make a move. In other words, making the best choice at the right time.

Kudus thrives on the ball — quick, crafty, and inventive — but to reach the next level in the Premier League, he needs to cut out the excess flair. He needs to improve his choice making in terms of when to release or hold onto the ball. This would make him more effective.

Intelligent runs into pockets, better anticipation in the final third, and learning to create overloads with teammates could turn him into a more consistent threat.

4. Mohammed Kudus's fitness

While Kudus hasn't suffered a major injury at West Ham, minor knocks and fatigue have disrupted his rhythm at times.

Given his explosive playing style, managing his physical condition is essential. Working closely with fitness coaches to build endurance and avoid soft-tissue injuries could help him maintain form across the full season.

Staying fit isn’t just about playing more matches — it’s also about consistency, which he lacked in 2024/25.

5. Mohammed Kudus' big-game performance

Great players make their mark in key moments, in the matches that matter. In 2024/25, Kudus influenced some high-stakes matches against top-six rivals like Manchester United, and he must keep it up in 2025/26.

The Nima-born footballer dazzled at Old Trafford when West Ham United defeated Ruben Amorim's side 2-0 towards the end of last season. He set up Tomas Soucek to open the scoring as the Hammers snatched a historic victory.

Turning up in those defining games builds reputation and gives managers and teammates confidence to build around him.

If he wants to be seen as more than just a flair player, delivering in clutch moments is non-negotiable for the Hammers starboy.

The 3 EPL teams that can afford Mohammed Kudus

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the three Premier League teams that can afford to purchase West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus.

The 24-year-old is one of the most sought-after names in the current transfer market as the Hammers are willing to sell when they receive the right price.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh