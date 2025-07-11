Diogo Jota and Andre Silva’s parents delivered an emotional tribute to their late sons at Liverpool’s iconic Anfield stadium.

Joined by members of the Reds’ first-team squad, they laid flowers at the memorial outside the Main Stand, honouring the brothers’ legacy

Liverpool is set to retire Jota’s No. 20 shirt and pay tribute to him in their first match since the heartbreaking loss

On a sombre Friday, July 11, Joaquim and Isabel Silva made an emotional pilgrimage to Liverpool's Anfield Stadium.

The grieving parents of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva paid tribute to their only children, who tragically lost their lives in a car crash just a week prior.

Diogo Jota's parents paid a moving tribute to their sons' at Liverpool's Anfield stadium.

Diogo Jota’s parents pay moving tribute to their sons' legacy

Outside the Main Stand, where fans have built a growing sea of flowers, scarves, and messages, the Silvas quietly joined hundreds of mourners. Dressed in black, their sorrow was palpable.

Joaquim gently held Isabel as they moved toward the memorial, their faces heavy with pain that words could never express.

They weren’t alone. Close relatives accompanied them, alongside members of Liverpool’s first-team squad, all present to honour their fallen teammate and his brother.

Captain Virgil van Dijk stood in solemn silence. Ryan Gravenberch and new recruit Florian Wirtz joined the gathering, each laying their own tributes.

Earlier in the day, club legend Steven Gerrard arrived with members of the Steven Gerrard Academy, as noted by Liverpool's club website.

Together, they added their respects to a growing symbol of collective heartbreak, ensuring Diogo and Andre’s memory remains etched into Anfield’s soul.

Fans left broken by the tragedy

Supporters watching the deeply emotional scenes online were left gutted. Many took to social media to share their pain:

@AbilityFundz2 posted:

"Forever in our heart ❤️"

@ladondo247 wrote simply:

"Kindness, prayer with the family."

@Jamaica118118 admitted:

"I feel 😪 heartbroken 💔 watching this 💔 😢 I can't imagine what them players are going through knowing he's gone 💔 😢"

@Tayo1602 added:

"I'm feeling so emotional. RIP Diogo & André 🔴🙏🏿✨✨✨🥺"

@BoyWeslee, still in disbelief, said:

"I just can’t believe Diogo is no more 😭 that was our Lad."

The two brothers were laid to rest in their hometown of Gondomar, Portugal, on Saturday, July 5.

Liverpool officials, players, and staff travelled to pay their final respects, a testament to the strong bonds shared within the club.

Liverpool to honour Diogo Jota and Andre Silva

Liverpool’s upcoming fixture at Deepdale will be the club’s first outing since the tragic loss. In tribute, several commemorative acts have been planned, per the BBC.

The haunting anthem You'll Never Walk Alone will echo around the ground before kick-off.

Preston captain Ben Whiteman is set to lay a wreath in front of the away end, while both sides will pause for a minute’s silence.

Players will don black armbands, and a special edition of the matchday programme will honour Jota and Andre’s memory. Televised tributes will further ensure the world remembers the lives cut painfully short.

Players of Liverpool and some mourners pay tribute at Liverpool's Main Stand at Anfield.

Man who filmed Jota's car crash disputes police report

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that a witness to the tragic crash claimed Diogo Jota was not speeding, challenging initial findings by police investigators.

While early assessments suggested speed may have played a role, the official expert analysis remains under judicial review and is yet to be finalised.

