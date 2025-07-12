A gifted artist has crafted a breathtaking portrait featuring a hand and a rose, paying heartfelt tribute to the late Diogo Jota

The Liverpool star and his brother, Andre Silva, tragically lost their lives in a car accident, sending shockwaves through the football community

Jota’s grieving parents stood at Anfield as Liverpool’s first-team players laid flowers at the memorial outside the Main Stand

In the wake of Diogo Jota's tragic passing alongside his younger brother Andre Silva, an artist has chosen a powerful way to honour the late Liverpool star, through paint and passion.

The Portuguese international and his sibling lost their lives in a devastating car accident on Thursday, July 3.

Diogo Jota dies in fatal car crash, laid to rest in hometown

Their Lamborghini reportedly suffered a tyre blowout while overtaking another vehicle.

Jota, who was advised not to fly due to minor surgery, was returning to Liverpool for pre-season via road and ferry.

The footballing world was left in mourning, and last Saturday, the brothers were laid to rest in their hometown of Gondomar.

A delegation from Liverpool Football Club, Jota’s current team, attended the emotional ceremony.

Diogo Jota honoured through art

While he couldn't be present at the funeral, artist @bouboudesign_ found another way to pay his respects, through the very medium he knows best: painting.

In a moving video shared on his Instagram page, Boubou created a striking portrait of Diogo Jota.

But this was no ordinary tribute; the artist painted the entire piece upside down, using a rose flower and his bare hand, adding a layer of emotional depth to the work.

Watch the video:

Fans moved by the artist's powerful painting gesture

As the video made its way around social media, fans were deeply touched. Many flooded the comments section to express both their admiration for the artwork and their enduring sorrow.

@Cryptonite_Ton shared their grief:

"We miss you, JOTA. 💔💔💔"

@oluotanmilotus added a solemn message:

"Keep resting on Jota."

@EUdehi applauded the painter’s gift:

"That's Boubou designs...Very crazy artist 💯"

Diogo Jota's lasting legacy at Liverpool

Jota’s impact on Liverpool was nothing short of remarkable.

Since joining from Wolves in 2020, he had gone on to make 182 appearances, scoring 65 times before his passing, per the .

He helped the Reds lift several trophies, including the FA Cup and League Cup in 2022, another League Cup in 2024, and the Premier League crown last season.

Liverpool retires No.20 shirt in honour of Jota

For the first time in their 133-year history, Liverpool Football Club has retired a jersey number, as noted by Sky Sports.

The iconic No. 20, worn by Jota throughout his Anfield journey, will no longer be assigned to any player across the men’s first team, women’s squad, or youth academy.

The decision was made after discussions with Jota’s wife, Rute, and his family, ensuring that the gesture was both meaningful and respectful.

The retirement is not just a mark of respect for Jota’s contributions on the field, but also a permanent reminder of the lives lost too soon.

Jota's grieving parents pay tribute at Anfield

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh shared how Diogo Jota and Andre Silva’s parents paid a deeply emotional tribute to their late sons at Liverpool’s iconic Anfield stadium.

Accompanied by members of the club’s first-team squad, the grieving parents laid flowers at the memorial near the Main Stand, honouring the legacy of the two brothers.

