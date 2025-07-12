Mohammed Kudus’ move to Tottenham Hotspur has sparked outrage among some West Ham United fans

Images circulating online show a portion of the fanbase expressing their displeasure by defacing a replica of Kudus' jersey

The Ghanaian international registered 32 goal contributions in 80 appearances for the Hammers and had quickly become a fan favourite

Mohammed Kudus’ high-profile switch from West Ham United to Tottenham Hotspur has sparked contrasting emotions.

While many fans are thrilled to see the Ghanaian international take on a new challenge, a section of supporters didn’t take the news too well.

West Ham fans defaced a replica of Mohammed Kudus' jersey after he joined Tottenham. Photo credit: @SpursOfficial/X and @mygtvsports/X.

Source: Twitter

The 24-year-old sealed a €55 million deal, making the jump from East to North London in what was Spurs' first major signing under Thomas Frank.

The transfer also marked the first time since 2011 that a player has moved from the Hammers to Spurs, following in the footsteps of Scott Parker.

West Ham fan burns Kudus' jersey in protest

In a dramatic turn of events, an image making the rounds on social media showed a replica of Kudus' West Ham No.14 jersey being burnt.

The shirt was placed over a barbecue grill and set ablaze, a clear display of frustration by at least one discontented supporter.

It’s unclear whether this was an isolated incident or part of a broader reaction, but the symbolism was loud and unmistakable: some fans were furious about Kudus leaving for a city rival.

Mixed reactions flood social media over the burnt Kudus jersey

As expected, the post attracted swift responses online, with users taking to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their opinions. Here are some of the reactions captured by YEN.com.gh:

@AsareKofi539345 wrote:

"Hmmm these people 🤣🤣"

@KlasikSport added:

"The guy bore."

@edem_amponsah reasoned:

"A London rival move? Lol. It’s the least to expect. They would be fine."

@RevenGe630613 slammed:

"Disgusting behaviour."

@messiahreborn77 summed up:

"Lef them. So they want him to be batting relegation always and be considered a flop??? Even Messi sef Lef Barca."

Is this the first time fans have burnt jerseys?

This isn’t the first time a player has drawn such anger for crossing club lines.

When Fernando Torres made a surprise switch from Liverpool to Chelsea back in 2011, he too faced the wrath of fans who once adored him, per The Guardian.

His shirts were torched, and his legacy questioned, despite his iconic partnership on the pitch at Anfield.

That culture of intense loyalty, while foreign to most Ghanaian football fans, is deeply rooted in English football tradition, especially when rivalries are involved.

When will Kudus play his first Tottenham game?

Despite the drama, Kudus has officially joined his new teammates at Spurs. He has been handed the No.20 shirt, trading in the No.14 he wore at West Ham.

The North London club are preparing for a packed pre-season, beginning with a fixture against Reading on July 19, as noted by Sofascore.

Mohammed Kudus looks crestfallen after West Ham's FA Cup tie with Aston on January 10, 2025. Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

They’ll then take on Luton Town before flying to Asia, where they are scheduled to face Arsenal, Newcastle United, and German champions Bayern Munich.

There could also be early silverware in sight. Kudus and his new side will go head-to-head with Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup next month, offering the Ghanaian a shot at his first major trophy with Spurs.

Kudus names Messi as his idol

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Mohammed Kudus quickly named his football idol after completing his transfer to Tottenham.

During his introductory media session at Spurs, the Ghanaian midfielder took part in a rapid-fire Q&A and, without pause, declared, “Messi,” when asked about his football inspiration.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh