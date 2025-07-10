Singer Wendy Shay is gearing up to release the official music video for her biggest career hit single, Too Late

Young Tracy Gyasi, aka Tracy Shay, whose videos gave Wendy Shay's song a viral boost, has been featured in it

A snippet of the singer and her 'god-daughter' together on set ahead of the official release has trended online

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay has featured her god-daughter, Tracy Shay, in the official music video for her hit single Too Late.

The young viral sensation was seen on set with the award-winning Afropop artist in a recent video which has surfaced online.

Wendy Shay interacts with her god-daughter, Tracy Shay, on the music video set for the Too Late remix. Photo source: WendyShayofficial

Source: TikTok

The video captured Wendy Shay, holding a camera rig, checking out some of the scenes from the shoot while communicating with Tracy Shay.

Too Late's official music video was filmed to match the remixed version featuring Hait's Bedjine, Nigeria's Guchi, and Tanzania's Phina, released shortly after the song went viral.

In a social media post on July 9, Wendy Shay teased fans with the snippet and established that she would be releasing the video soon.

Scores of fans thronged the comments section to share their anticipation for the music video as they drooled over Tracy Shay's feature.

This would be the debut music video appearance of more to come for Tracy Shay, as her godmother, Wendy Shay, continues to mentor her.

Netizens hail Wendy Shay and Tracy Shay

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.

maria_bagnstyles said:

"We love to see them together. They’re now MTN..Everywhere you go."

njs_romeo remarked:

"Every time I see you with Tracy, I make sure to watch the video till the end…this union truly makes me happy. It’s only been a few months, yet you’ve shown so much love to the child, and she’s already being admired by so many people. I pray that God continues to protect both of you and that this beautiful bond keeps growing stronger. Sending much love from 🇨🇲🇨🇲🇨🇲🇨🇲."

ladyspalace55 shared:

"She’s protecting her 👏."

laviniasteven commented:

"See our star girl Tracey."

korlonjoyce noted:

"I love the way you love Tracy 😍😍."

Wendy Shay and Tracy Shay on stage doing the Too Late dance together. Photo source: TracyGyasi/TikTok

Source: Instagram

How did Wendy Shay meet Tracy Shay?

Wendy Shay performed at the Ridoana School Complex on March 29, 2025. A video of Tracy dancing at the concert went viral, garnering over 20 million hits on TikTok alone in a few days.

After a few days, she went back to the school to visit her little viral fan. The Too Late hit-maker pledged to sponsor the education of Tracy Shay from class five throughout the university.

On the back of Tracy's viral moment, Wendy Shay's catalogue has seen tremendous growth digitally.

Too Late has been used in over 21 million TikTok creations and has racked up a staggering 18.7 billion views in just 90 days, showcasing its viral appeal.

Wendy Shay visits Tracy Shay’s dad

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that award-winning Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay warmed hearts on social media after paying a visit to the father of her god-daughter, Tracy Shay, at his furniture shop.

In a touching video that went viral, the Survivor hit-maker was seen bonding with Tracy’s father during the visit and gifted him an undisclosed amount of money in appreciation of his role in the girl's life.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh