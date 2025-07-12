Jeremy Doku has touched down in Ghana as he unwinds before the 2025/26 football season

His visit to Ghana is more than just a holiday; it’s a celebration of identity, culture, and giving back

The Man City star was born in Borgerhout, Belgium, to Ghanaian parents, David and Belinda Doku

Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku has made his way to Ghana, embracing his heritage with a visit that blends family bonding, cultural appreciation, and charitable efforts.

The 23-year-old arrived at Kotoka International Airport on Friday, July 11, marking his return to the land of his ancestry as he enjoys a short break ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku is in Ghana to spend quality time with family and perform charity work. Photo credit: Photosbytwumrich/Instagram and Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Jeremy Doku lands in Ghana, shows dance moves and sprays cash

As soon as Doku stepped off the plane, he was greeted in true Ghanaian fashion.

Dressed casually with a “Visit Ghana” sash draped across his shoulder, the Belgian international was visibly overjoyed.

Waiting for him at the terminal was a vibrant traditional troupe.

Drums pounded, Adowa dancers moved to the rhythm, and cheers echoed across the arrivals hall.

The atmosphere was electric, and Doku couldn’t resist joining in.

He even treated the dancers to a spontaneous cash spray, drawing applause from onlookers who soaked in the joyful scene.

Watch the video:

Why is Jeremy Doku in Ghana?

Though brief, Doku’s trip is expected to include moments with loved ones and some charitable work, a promise he made last year when he vowed to reconnect with his roots.

This visit holds special meaning for the City star, whose parents, David and Belinda Doku, are Ghanaian.

Jeremy Doku spends time with close allies after arriving in Ghana. Photo credit: Photosbytwumrich/Instagram.

Source: Twitter

Though born and raised in Belgium, Jeremy has always felt closely tied to the West African nation.

In a past interview, he spoke fondly of Ghana, saying, as quoted by Zed Multimedia:

“I am Ghanaian also because my parents are Ghanaian. I also speak Twi. I’ve been there once. I have to go back again because it’s been a long time ago I went there. I like Ghana, I like the way they dance, I like the way they talk, I like the music.”

Jeremy Doku arrives in Ghana after Club World Cup show

Doku’s trip comes after a gruelling season with Manchester City, capped off by his participation in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Although City bowed out in the round of 16 after a thrilling 4-3 loss to Al-Hilal, the tricky winger still managed to impress, netting two goals in three appearances, per Transfermarkt.

Having played deep into the summer, Doku was granted an extended break by manager Pep Guardiola.

And he's making the most of it, not just by resting, but by reconnecting with the people and culture that shaped his identity.

When will Doku join his Man City teammates for pre-season?

While enjoying his time in Ghana, Doku remains mindful of the season ahead.

He is expected to rejoin the Citizens in time for their pre-season duties. Up first? A friendly clash with Italian side Palermo FC on August 9, where the two sides will contest the inaugural Anglo-Palermitan Trophy.

Doku replicates Asamoah Gyan's dance moves

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted how Jeremy Doku rekindled memories of Asamoah Gyan with a familiar goal celebration.

The Belgium international mimicked Gyan’s iconic dance after finding the net against Nottingham Forest in their Premier League clash.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh