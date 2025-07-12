Mohammed Kudus has joined Tottenham on a long-term deal after a mixed two-year spell at West Ham, where he impressed early but struggled under Graham Potter’s system

The Ghanaian is expected to fit well into Thomas Frank’s high-pressing, fast-attacking style, with former coaches calling him a potential “game-changer"

He becomes the first player to move directly between West Ham and Spurs since 2011, marking a rare transfer between London rivals

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Mohammed Kudus wasted no time disclosing his football idol after sealing his move to Tottenham this week.

The North London club confirmed his £55 million transfer from West Ham, making him one of their marquee signings of the summer.

Mohammed Kudus names his GOAT Between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Source: Getty Images

Kudus - who had also drawn interest from Chelsea and Newcastle - has signed a six-year contract with Spurs.

The Ghanaian international netted 13 goals and provided 12 assists in 65 Premier League appearances for West Ham after joining from Ajax in 2023.

His move marks the first transfer between Tottenham and West Ham since Scott Parker’s switch in 2011.

Known for his versatility across the front line, Kudus is exactly the type of forward Spurs were looking for.

Kudus names his football idol

During his first media duties at Spurs, Kudus participated in a quick-fire Q&A where he answered who his football idol is.

Without hesitation, the Black Stars playmaker responded, “Messi.”

Kudus has long admired Lionel Messi and it shows in his game.

Like the Argentine icon, Kudus thrives in tight spaces, dribbles with balance and flair, and often glides past defenders effortlessly.

His ability to create and score from multiple positions makes him a dynamic threat, just like his football idol.

Mohammed Kudus vows to entertain Tottenham fans

During his time at West Ham, Mohammed Kudus lit up the pitch with his blistering pace and dazzling dribbles, quickly becoming a fan favourite.

Now at Tottenham, the Ghanaian forward is eager to recapture that form and win over the North London faithful.

"I like to entertain the fans as well. That’s what football is about – it’s putting a memory in the heads of the fans that they have when they go back home, and after the money they’ve spent to buy a ticket," Kudus said in his first official interview with Spurs.

"Although there is also a lot of seriousness and competitiveness in the game, I still think it’s a sport I try to enjoy as much as I can and give the fans something to enjoy too. I hope fans are going to really enjoy what I’m going to bring to the team here."

5 ways Mohammed Kudus can shine at Tottenham

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the five major areas Kudus needs to improve to succeed at Tottenham Hotspur under manager Thomas Frank.

The former Right to Dream academy player lacked consistency during the previous season at West Ham United while his firepower drastically reduced.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh