A video showing Mohammed Kudus 'humiliating' his future Tottenham teammate, Pedro Porro, has surfaced online after his move

Reacting to the official announcement of Kudus, Porro greeted the Ghanaian star with a cheeky welcome

The 24-year-old is expected to link up with Porro after he swapped East for North London ahead of the 2025/26 football season

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Mohammed Kudus is officially a Tottenham Hotspur player, but not without a little history with one of his new teammates.

Following his €55 million switch from West Ham United, a video has resurfaced online, showing Kudus in action against Pedro Porro.

West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus locked in a duel with Pedro Porro of Tottenham Hotspur on April 02, 2024. Photo by Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

Video of Kudus 'destroying' Pedro Porro emerges

The footage, shared by the Premier League, captures moments from their past encounters, with Kudus consistently getting the better of Porro in one-on-one duels.

After two seasons of facing off in the Premier League, the tables have turned.

Kudus will now share the same dressing room as Porro in North London ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Watch the video:

Porro, reacting to the official announcement on Instagram, welcomed the Ghanaian with a playful jab:

“Welcome. Now I just have to put up with your 1v1s in training…hahaha.”

His light-hearted comment hinted at just how tricky Kudus had been as an opponent. And now, he'll be watching the Ghanaian closely, from the same side of the pitch.

Kudus reveals why he joined Tottenham

In his first interview with Tottenham's media team, Kudus opened up about what drew him to the club.

The 24-year-old spoke with a sense of purpose and enthusiasm, highlighting both the legacy of the North London outfit and the opportunity to work under manager Thomas Frank.

He also looked ahead to competing in Europe’s premier competition while looking to entertain the fans with his tricks and flicks:

“I like to entertain the fans as well. That’s what football is about, it’s putting a memory in the heads of the fans that they have when they go back home, and after the money they’ve spent to buy a ticket,” he shared.

“Although there is also a lot of seriousness and competitiveness in the game, I still think it’s a sport I try to enjoy as much as I can and give the fans something to enjoy too.”

Mohammed Kudus looks on as Pedro Porro makes a pass during West Ham's Premier League clash with Tottenham on October 19, 2024. Photo by Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

Kudus eyes bigger things

While supporters may be excited about what Kudus can do individually, he made it clear that his focus is on collective achievement rather than personal glory, per The Standard.

Champions League football, domestic success, and entertaining supporters are now top of mind for the former Ajax man.

And if his past run-ins with Pedro Porro are anything to go by, Spurs fans may be in for quite the show this season.

Four obstacles Kudus must overcome at Spurs

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh analysed four of the biggest obstacles facing Mohammed Kudus following his high-profile move to Spurs.

One of the most immediate challenges Kudus will face is the pressure to replicate or even exceed his sensational form from the 2023/24 season.

Additionally, the Ghana international must adapt to new surroundings as well as fit into manager Thomas Frank's ideologies.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh