Antoine Semenyo's dad, Lary, has crowned his son as the 'best footballer' in a wholesome video at the Kotoka International Airport

The former Okwahu United star beamed with pride when he was told his son had been one of the top-performing stars in the Premier League

His son, Antoine, is bracing himself for the upcoming 2025/26 football season after a stunning campaign last term

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Larry Semenyo, father of Ghana international Antoine Semenyo, has touched down in Accra after a brief trip to the United Kingdom to visit his son.

A former footballer himself, Larry made time to connect with his son ahead of the new football campaign.

The two shared quality moments before Antoine dives into preparations for the 2025/26 season.

Antoine Semenyo's father, Larry, says his son is the best Ghanaian player. Photo credit: Neal Simpson/Allstar/Getty Images and larrysemenyo/Instagram.

Source: Getty Images

Antoine Semenyo's dad spotted in Ghana, says he's the best

Upon arrival at Kotoka International Airport, Mr. Semenyo was seen dressed casually, appearing relaxed and at ease as he engaged in phone conversations.

His presence didn’t go unnoticed. Popular sports blogger officialmeatpie18 spotted him and seized the opportunity for a quick chat.

When reminded that his son had emerged as one of the Premier League’s standout attackers last season, Larry couldn’t hide his pride.

With a smile, he replied in Twi: “Obiaa ni ho,” which translates to “He is unmatchable.”

Watch the video:

Antoine Semenyo’s performance and statistics

Though a father’s admiration might seem overly sentimental, the numbers back it up.

Antoine was nothing short of brilliant during the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

The Bournemouth forward racked up 11 goals and provided six assists, directly contributing to 17 goals, per Transfermarkt.

His impact helped the Cherries secure an impressive ninth-place finish, one of their best ever in the English top flight

Among Ghanaian players in England’s top flight, no one scored more.

In fact, across the African continent, only Mohamed Salah, Bryan Mbeumo, and Yoane Wissa outscored him, as noted by Goal.

Antoine Semenyo during pre-season for AFC Bournemouth on July 07, 2025, in Wimborne Minster, England. Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo misses out on top prize at Ghana Football Awards

Despite his heroics in one of the world’s toughest leagues, the 25-year-old was surprisingly overlooked for the top honour at the 2025 Ghana Football Awards.

The Best Male Footballer award was instead handed to Thomas Partey, sparking mixed reactions among fans and pundits.

Nonetheless, Semenyo is bent on delivering in the upcoming season.

Rather than chase a move away amid reported interest from rival clubs, he renewed his contract with Bournemouth, showing loyalty to the club that helped elevate his profile.

Semenyo joins Bournemouth for pre-season ahead of 2025/26 season

With his future settled, the explosive forward has already rejoined his teammates as manager Andoni Iraola maps out preparations for the upcoming season.

Training footage shows Semenyo putting in the work, especially in shooting drills, as he gears up for what promises to be another exciting campaign.

Bournemouth will kick off their pre-season schedule against Hibernian on July 15.

They are also set to face other Premier League sides in the Summer Series before wrapping up their friendlies with a clash against Spanish side Real Sociedad on August 9.

The real challenge begins on August 16, when Bournemouth travel to Merseyside to face reigning champions Liverpool in their opening fixture of the new Premier League season.

Real Madrid star praises Semenyo

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted the glowing praise Antoine Semenyo received from Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen.

Huijsen, who joined the Spanish giants after the 2024/2025 season, described the Ghanaian forward as a complete player, stating that “he can do everything.”

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh