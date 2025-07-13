Cole Palmer and Ousmane Dembélé posed atop the Rockefeller Center in New York with the Club World Cup trophy, promoting the tournament’s final in spectacular fashion

The duo recreated the iconic 1932 “Lunch atop a Skyscraper” photo, connecting football’s global appeal with American cultural history

Final Showdown Ahead: Both stars will meet on the pitch this Sunday at MetLife Stadium as Chelsea and PSG battle for the title in the expanded 32-team Club World Cup

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer and PSG winger Ousmane Dembélé took part in a high-profile promotional shoot atop New York’s Rockefeller Center, posing alongside the FIFA Club World Cup trophy.

The two stars participated in the official FIFA photoshoot ahead of the tournament’s grand finale, where Chelsea and PSG are set to clash at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Club World Cup final: Dembele and Palmer recreate legendary 20th century photo

Source: Getty Images

Wearing their club kits, Palmer and Dembélé posed with the glittering trophy against the stunning backdrop of the Manhattan skyline, creating a striking visual that celebrated both football excellence and the spirit of global competition.

The photo was taken on the observation deck of the main Rockefeller Center building in New York City, which offers a panoramic view of Manhattan. This is a very symbolic place for Americans.

The Rockefeller Center stands as one of the United States’ most iconic architectural and cultural landmarks.

Built during the height of the Great Depression in the 1930s, a time marked by widespread economic hardship, the complex quickly became a symbol of resilience, progress, and American innovation.

Palmer and Dembélé’s FIFA photoshoot at the venue was more than just a promotional event; it paid homage to a legendary image in American history, Lunch atop a Skyscraper.

Taken in 1932, the photo shows 11 construction workers casually sitting on a steel beam high above New York City, newspaper in hand, with no safety gear.

Source: UGC

Though widely believed to be a candid moment, the image has since been confirmed as a staged photo, part of an advertising campaign to promote the Rockefeller Center and boost national morale.

Adding even more meaning to the iconic image is the fact that most of the men pictured were immigrants, embodying the spirit of courage and determination that the structure, and the country, was built on.

PSG vs Chelsea showdown MetLife Stadium

This inaugural 32-team Club World Cup marks FIFA’s bold expansion of the tournament, with higher stakes, a bigger audience, and significantly increased prize money.

Chelsea booked their spot after winning the Champions League in 2021, while PSG qualified based on UEFA rankings.

After sharing laughs and photo ops in Manhattan, Palmer and Dembélé now turn their focus to Sunday’s final, where only one team will lift the trophy, this time, far below the skyscrapers of New York.

