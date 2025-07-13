Chelsea vs PSG is already generating huge excitement as the two European heavyweights prepare to clash in the FIFA Club World Cup final

Ahead of the showdown at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday, July 13, a mysterious dog known as Oracle Whiskers has made its prediction

In a now-viral video, the dog paused briefly before confidently nudging the bowl labelled with one of the teams

An oracle dog has taken social media by storm ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

Nicknamed Oracle Whiskers by fans, the cat has gained cult status for its uncanny ability to predict match results throughout the tournament.

It all started when a video appeared on TikTok, showing the cat selecting between two bowls of food labelled with the names of competing teams.

With each round of the Club World Cup, the cat’s picks continued to defy expectations, often correctly forecasting surprise upsets in the knockout stages.

The process is charmingly simple: two bowls are placed in front of the cat, one representing each team. Whichever bowl the feline touches first is seen as the predicted winner.

The accuracy has stunned fans and even left some pundits scratching their heads. Now, as Chelsea and PSG gear up for the final, Oracle Whiskers’ latest pick has gone viral on TikTok.

In the widely circulated video, the cat appeared to hesitate before confidently nudging the bowl marked “Chelsea.”

How have PSG performed at the Club World Cup?

PSG arrived in the United States as heavy favourites, fresh off their stunning 5-0 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

And they’ve largely lived up to that billing, beginning their Club World Cup campaign with a 4-0 demolition of Atlético Madrid.

Their only stumble came in a narrow 1-0 loss to Botafogo in the group stage—a surprise defeat that briefly raised eyebrows.

However, Luis Enrique’s side responded like true champions, going on to win four consecutive matches without conceding a single goal.

In the quarter-finals, they dispatched Bayern Munich with relative ease. Their most emphatic statement came in the semi-finals, where they crushed Real Madrid 4-0 to book their place in the final.

How did Chelsea reach the FIFA Club World Cup final?

Chelsea entered the tournament without the same level of hype as PSG, but have proven themselves as worthy finalists.

Under manager Enzo Maresca, the Blues have shown resilience, tactical discipline, and depth in key moments.

Their journey began well but took an early hit with a group stage loss to Flamengo. Rather than folding, Chelsea bounced back, advancing to the knockout rounds with renewed focus.

There, they defeated Benfica before progressing past Palmeiras and Fluminense—two tough Brazilian sides—to reach the final. Though their route may have seemed slightly more favourable, it has prepared them for Sunday’s ultimate challenge.

Supercomputer predicts PSG vs Chelsea

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that opta’s supercomputer has forecast the outcome of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final, where Chelsea will take on Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday, July 13.

The two European giants will battle for world supremacy, with PSG aiming to cap off a stellar year and Chelsea looking to make history.

