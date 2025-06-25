Ghana may soon witness another football gem emerging from the storied Ayew lineage

Kiyan, the son of Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew, is already showing flashes of brilliance that hint at a bright future

His older brother, Razan, is also turning heads, with comparisons being drawn to legendary grandfather, Abedi Ayew 'Pele'

The celebrated Ayew football legacy is taking shape in a new form, through the next generation.

This time, it’s Jordan Ayew’s second son, Kiyan, who is beginning to attract attention with his early promise on the pitch.

Kiyan Ayew, Jordan’s second son, trains with his father and other football stars. Photo credit: officialmeatpie18/Instagram and jordanayew9/Instagram.

Kiyan Ayew: Jordan Ayew's son shows early promise

In a trending video spotted by YEN.com.gh, young Kiyan is seen training alongside his father and other seasoned players.

Calm, composed, and confident, the boy flowed through drills with impressive poise, offering a glimpse into what could be a bright footballing future.

From his footwork to his control during skill sessions, it’s clear he’s soaking up the game naturally, as if it’s already part of his DNA.

Watch the video:

For Kiyan, life around the round leather object started early.

Footage once shared by Jordan's sister, Imani, showed the toddler, barely three years old at the time, joyfully kicking a football near a luxury car at his father’s home.

Imani, clearly amused and impressed, cheekily declared that the young boy was next in line to carry on the family’s football tradition.

Meet Jordan Ayew's son, Razan

Jordan Ayew is married to Denise Acquah, with whom he has two children — a son and a daughter.

He also has another child from a previous relationship, Razan, who has been making a name for himself as well.

Despite his young age, Razan has already been seen confidently mixing it up in pickup games with grown professionals.

His natural left foot, composure on the ball, and tactical awareness have left many tipping him as the true heir to the Ayew football throne.

Some even say he could follow in the footsteps of his legendary grandfather, Abedi Ayew ‘Pele’, the three-time African Footballer of the Year.

Watch the video:

Jordan Ayew weighs his future

While the kids look to the future, Jordan is at a bit of a crossroads in his career.

After a challenging season with Leicester City, where he bagged six goals and an assist in 31 appearances, per Transfermarkt, his current contract is down to its final year.

Jordan Ayew during Leicester City's Premier League clash with Southampton on May 3, 2025. Photo by Stephen White - CameraSport.

Speaking to Flashscore, the Ghana international shared that he needs some time to reflect:

"I haven’t had time to reflect, I need to go on holidays, sit down and in the next couple of days, I need time to reflect on the whole season. I have one more year left on my contract, and I need to go on holiday and see what is going to happen."

Stephen Appiah's son shows up for casual kickabout

In a related report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Rodney Appiah, the second son of Stephen Appiah, showed up at La Bawaleshie Park for a casual kickabout.

Though injuries have posed setbacks, the former Great Olympics midfielder remains committed to upholding his father’s celebrated football legacy.

