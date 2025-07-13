A top Ghanaian football voice finally breaks silence on Mohammed Kudus’ big move to Tottenham Hotspur

Veteran Ghanaian sports journalist and football administrator, Charles Kwadwo Ntim, popularly known as Micky Charles, has expressed joy over the recent transfer of Mohammed Kudus to English Premier League giants, Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Micky Charles, Kudus’ move represents a significant step forward in the young footballer’s career and also serves as a testament to the abundance of talent that Ghana continues to produce.

In an exclusive conversation with YEN.com.gh, Micky Charles shared his optimism about Ghanaian footballers making their mark in top European leagues, emphasizing that such milestones reflect positively on the country’s football image on the global stage.

Speaking passionately about Mohammed Kudus, who previously plied his trade at West Ham United, Micky Charles said he couldn’t be happier seeing the Ghanaian midfielder join a prestigious club like Tottenham Hotspur.

“It’s always a joy to see our boys making it big in Europe, and Kudus moving to Spurs is just fantastic. This is a clear sign that Ghana is still producing elite football talent. Kudus has worked hard, and this move is well-deserved.”

Kudus, known for his flair, creativity, and versatility on the pitch, has steadily built a reputation as one of the most exciting African footballers in Europe.

According to Transfermarkt, Kudus netted 5 goals and provided 4 assists last seeason. Though, underwhelming, Tottenham were still interested in the Ghanaian intetnational.

Micky Charles backs Ghanaian players to shine

Micky Charles believes that the presence of Ghanaian players in top European leagues is more than just a personal achievement, it’s a collective source of national pride.

He highlighted several other Ghanaian footballers currently playing in Europe who, in his view, are doing a fantastic job of representing the country.

He pointed out Antoine Semenyo at Bournemouth, Inaki Williams at Athletic Bilbao, Elisha Owusu and Gideon Mensah at French Ligue 1 side AJ Auxerre, and Mohammed Salisu at AS Monaco as examples of players who are helping keep the Ghana flag flying high.

“When you look across Europe’s top leagues, we have our players doing well. From Spain to France to England, Ghanaian footballers are proving their worth,” Micky Charles noted.

“It makes all of us proud. These are players who are putting in the hard work, and it’s good to see them in clubs that offer them the platform to shine.”

According to Micky Charles, one of the key benefits of Ghanaian players moving to elite European leagues is the exposure they gain—both personally and for Ghanaian football in general.

He believes that playing in such competitive environments helps improve the individual player's game while also inspiring the next generation of footballers back home.

“When young Ghanaian kids see players like Kudus at Spurs or Inaki Williams doing well in La Liga, it gives them belief. It tells them that they too can make it with hard work and determination,” he explained.

While celebrating the success of Ghana’s top football exports, Micky Charles also called for better support systems back home.

He emphasized the need for proper infrastructure, youth development programs, and a more transparent football administration to ensure that Ghana continues to produce world-class talent.

“We can’t rely on natural talent alone. We have to develop our structures. Look at countries like Senegal and Morocco—they are investing heavily in youth and facilities,” he cautioned. “If we do the same, we will produce even more players for the top leagues.”

In conclusion, the Techiman City President also expressed hope that Ghanaian players currently in Europe would continue to raise the bar. He believes the future is bright if the country builds on the momentum these players have generated.

“I just want them to stay focused, stay grounded, and keep working hard. We’ve got something special going on, and I hope to see even more Ghanaians at the very top of European football,” he said.

Dan Owusu hails Kudus' move to Tottenham

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on ex-Ghana international midfielder Dan Owusu's positive analysis of Mohammed Kudus' transfer from West Ham United to Tottenham Hotspur.

The three-time Ghana Premier League Golden Boot winner was full of superlatives for the ex-Ajax midfielder, who has signed a six-year contract with Spurs.

