Chelsea’s Club World Cup final showdown with PSG drew some of East Legon’s most prominent figures together

Among those spotted enjoying the match in grand fashion were Sammy Kuffour and several members of the elite East Legon Executive Club

They witnessed the Blues cruise to a remarkable win, sealing their place in history as the first champions of the revamped global tournament

Chelsea’s emphatic 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Club World Cup final didn’t just thrill fans across the globe; it sent the East Legon Executive Club into wild celebration.

Prominent Ghanaian figures like Samuel Osei Kuffour, Osei Kwame Despite, and other elite members of the group gathered to enjoy the showdown in grand style.

They met at what appeared to be a luxurious private viewing centre, complete with fine dining, drinks, and good company; the perfect setting to witness football history unfold.

Kuffour, Kwame Despite, and other rich men in East Legon enjoy Chelsea's win

In a video that has quickly made the rounds online, several club members were seen cheering with passion, most of them clearly rooting for the Premier League side.

As Chelsea bagged their second goal, the atmosphere in the room lit up with celebration.

Former Bayern Munich defender Sammy Kuffour couldn’t contain his excitement after Cole Palmer netted his second.

Beaming with pride, he declared, “Chelsea bɛ shɛ omu,” which means “Chelsea will beat them,” referring to PSG.

Other attendees proudly sported Chelsea jerseys, soaking up every second of the win. Business mogul Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong was also spotted, clearly overjoyed as the Blues took control of the game.

Watch the video:

Fans react to Kuffour and other East Legon Executive Club rejoicing after Chelsea's win

Social media users didn’t hold back their thoughts on the East Legon Executive Club’s reaction:

@JnrAppau wrote:

“They celebrated like ordinary Ghanaians 🫡”

@KobyPsalms shared:

“Chale money good o”

@Jeffreyvirgil99 rejoiced:

“This just Dey bee me 😂🔥”

@joshfromdisney quizzed:

“How can I enter this room?”

Chelsea stun PSG to win the Club World Cup

On the pitch, Chelsea delivered a footballing masterclass to silence their doubters.

The game at MetLife Stadium kicked off with high intensity, and by halftime, Enzo Maresca’s men had already stunned the French champions, as noted by ESPN.

Cole Palmer was at the heart of everything. The young midfielder bagged two goals and assisted João Pedro for the third, leading Chelsea to a memorable win in the final of the newly expanded tournament.

Cole Palmer and others collect top awards

Palmer’s brilliance didn’t go unnoticed. He walked away with the Golden Ball, awarded to the tournament’s best player, per the Olympics.

Goalkeeper Robert Sánchez claimed the Golden Glove after a solid showing throughout the competition.

For PSG, there was little to cheer, but young talent Desire Doué was named the Best Young Player, a small consolation after a night to forget.

How much Chelsea earned after winning the Club World Cup

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh detailed the substantial financial reward Chelsea received for their Club World Cup triumph.

The Blues took home an estimated $153.66 million after lifting the prestigious title, along with the honour of wearing a special gold champions badge for the next four years.

