Dr Mahamudu Bawumia pulled the brakes on politics on Sunday, July 13, to watch football at a popular pub in East Legon

The former vice-president of Ghana joined football fanatics to watch the FIFA Club World Cup final between Chelsea and PSG

The unapologetic Tottenham Hotspur fan also made a bold prediction before the highly anticipated clash

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Ghana’s immediate past vice president and 2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, recently joined a group of football enthusiasts to catch the highly anticipated FIFA Club World Cup final.

Clad in a relaxed outfit, the former second gentleman of the land took a break from the political spotlight to share in the passion of the game at Honeysuckle pub, East Legon.

Dr Bawumia watched the Club World Cup final at Honeysuckle with football fanatics. Photo credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook, @eddie_wrt/X and Alex Grimm/Getty Images.

Bawumia steps out to watch Club World Cup final with fans

Arriving in his signature four-wheel drive, Dr. Bawumia was warmly welcomed by familiar faces, including political activist Akosua Asaa Manu (popularly known as Kozie), Sammy Awuku, and other prominent NPP members.

His presence lit up the atmosphere, with fans eager to interact and take photos with him.

Despite his earlier show of solidarity with Hawa Koomson following the incident at the Ablekuma North re-run elections, the NPP flagbearer still made time to unwind and enjoy the beautiful game.

Watch the video:

Fans react as Dr Bawumia watches Club World Cup final

As videos of his appearance surfaced online, social media users couldn’t hide their admiration for the statesman. Instagram buzzed with love and excitement:

loretta.addo gushed:

"Baweeezy with the swag 🔥"

honestlybridgette_ added:

"Awwwn, so beautiful 😍"

maamekwa simply responded with heart-eyes emojis:

"😍😍😍"

ohema_1 stirred some political curiosity:

"2029🙌"

Which club did Dr Bawumia support in the final?

Though Dr. Bawumia is known to support Tottenham Hotspur, he chose to support PSG while expecting quality football from both sides.

Ahead of the game, he disclosed his allegiance. "I expect high-quality football, but it looks like a win for PSG," before wrapping up with his iconic laugh.

Regardless of allegiance, the match itself didn’t disappoint.

Spectators at the venue, including Bawumia, witnessed an electrifying start from Chelsea, who stunned the Parisians with a dominant first-half display.

Chelsea humble PSG in the final

Cole Palmer bagged a brilliant brace, while Joao Pedro added a slick finish to give the Blues a commanding 3-0 lead before the break.

Heading into the final, PSG were widely seen as the team to beat.

They had bulldozed their way past some of the world’s biggest clubs: dismantling Inter Miami 4-0, seeing off Bayern Munich 2-0, and thrashing Real Madrid 4-0 in the semi-finals.

Yet, in a twist few saw coming, the French champions found themselves on the receiving end of a footballing masterclass from Enzo Maresca’s men.

Chelsea, fresh off their UEFA Conference League triumph, delivered a performance that reminded everyone why finals are never won on paper.

