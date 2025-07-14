Lamine Yamal is facing backlash after reportedly hiring individuals with dwarfism as entertainment during his 18th birthday celebration

The Barcelona prodigy has come under scrutiny for what critics have called an insensitive choice

Yamal, already a European champion and strong contender for a Ballon d’Or podium finish, now finds his off-field decisions sparking controversy

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has come under fire after reportedly hiring individuals with dwarfism as part of the entertainment for his private 18th birthday party.

The teenager, who officially turned 18 on Sunday, July 13, is now facing accusations of “discrimination,” with reports suggesting legal action could be taken against him.

Lamine Yamal: Barcelona Star Threatened With Legal Action for Birthday Celebrations

Source: Getty Images

Inside Lamine Yamal's 18th birthday celebration

Before reporting for preseason training under new Barcelona boss Hansi Flick, Yamal celebrated the milestone birthday with a weekend of festivities.

The celebrations kicked off with a small, family dinner on Saturday evening at La Cúpula restaurant in Garraf, where the young star was presented with a personalised cake featuring his image.

The main event followed with a high-profile private party, organised under tight security and a strict no-phone policy.

While the party was initially scheduled for 8pm, heavy storms across Catalonia forced a slight delay.

The exclusive gathering was designed to remain low-key, though it attracted some of the biggest names from football and the entertainment industry.

Barcelona players attend Yamal's birthday

Music icons Bad Gyal, Ozuna, and Quevedo headlined the party with live performances, joined by producer Bizarrap and rapper Duki.

On the football front, several Barcelona players were spotted at the event, including Pau Víctor, Pau Cubarsí, Marc Casadó, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski.

High-profile invitees like Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton and American rapper Travis Scott were absent, reportedly due to scheduling conflicts.

Spain teammate Nico Williams, who shares the same birthday, also did not attend, opting to celebrate his own day elsewhere.

Did Lamine Yamal hire dwarves for his party?

Yamal reportedly moved to a separate private location with his friends after the family dinner, and Spanish outlet Diario AS reports that Yamal hired people with dwarfism as entertainment.

The incident has sparked outrage in Spain, with the Spanish Association for People with Achondroplasia and Other Skeletal Dysplasias (ADEE) threatening legal action.

The body, which is part of the Spanish Confederation of People with Physical and Organic Disabilities (COCEMFE), has condemned the Spanish star, promising to 'safeguard the dignity of people with disabilities'.

"We condemn and publicly denounce the hiring of people with dwarfism as part of the entertainment at the recent 18th birthday party of soccer player Lamine Yamal. The Association announces that it will take legal and social action to safeguard the dignity of people with disabilities, considering that these actions violate not only current legislation but also the fundamental ethical values of a society that seeks to be egalitarian and respectful," read a statement on their website.

The body's president, Carolina Puente, said it was unacceptable for such an incident to happen in the 21st century, and more so, involving a public figure like Yamal.

"At the birthday party of the young football star who is quickly becoming a major figure in Spanish football, individuals with dwarfism were reportedly hired purely for entertainment and promotional purposes. For ADEE, this isn’t just a poor choice; it’s a harmful one. They argue that such acts reinforce painful stereotypes, feed into ongoing discrimination, and strip dignity from people living with achondroplasia, other skeletal conditions, and disabilities in general.

“When a person with social influence participates in these types of situations, the damage is even greater, because it conveys to society—especially to young people—that discrimination is acceptable. We must eradicate the objectification of difference and educate people in respect and equity.” Read more: https://www.tuko.co.ke/sports/football/596052-lamine-yamal-barcelona-star-faces-legal-action-reportedly-hiring-dwarves-birthday/

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh