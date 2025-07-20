The Black Queens of Ghana have booked a place in the semi-finals of the 2024 WAFCON after edging past Algeria in penalty shootout

This marks their first appearance in the last four seasons of the tournament since 2016, reigniting hopes of a historic run

The senior women’s national team will lock horns with host nation Morocco on Tuesday, July 22, in Rabat

Head coach of the Black Queens, Kim Lars Bjorkegren, has heaped praise on his players after Ghana sealed a dramatic victory over Algeria to reach the semi-finals of the 2024 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The quarter-final clash, held on Saturday night, proved to be a tough battle between the West Africans and their North African rivals.

Both teams fought intensely across 90 minutes, but neither side could find the back of the net. With no breakthrough in extra time either, the match was decided by a penalty shootout.

Ghana’s goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan emerged as the hero, saving two crucial spot-kicks to help the Black Queens secure a 4-2 win in the shootout.

Her heroics sent the Ghanaian side into the semi-finals of the continental tournament for the first time in several years.

Speaking after the match, Coach Bjorkegren was visibly emotional and proud of his squad’s resilience and determination.

“Yeah, a lot of emotions, I would say, but most of all I'm happy for the players and for the other coaches, the staff, everybody that works so hard around the team.

They're doing a great job. It's so many that deserve this victory. So I'm really happy for them and proud of the girls,” he said. “I really like the hard work that they're putting in today, it's amazing.”

Ghana to face Morocco in semi finals

With the win, Ghana now turns attention to a high-stakes semi-final clash against hosts Morocco, who will be a formidable challenge.

Ghanaian female journalist Abigail Sena Sosu remains determined that the Black Queens can go all the way and secure their first-ever WAFCON title.

Following Ghana's dramatic penalty shootout victory over Algeria in the quarter-finals, Sosu praised the team’s resilience and expressed belief that this could finally be their year.

“I’ve watched this team grow game after game, and there’s something different about their mentality this time,” Sosu told YEN.com.gh. “They’re not just playing with skill — they’re playing with heart, unity, and purpose.”

Sosu, known for her passionate coverage of women’s football, added that the squad has what it takes to overcome any opponent in the tournament.

“I truly believe the Black Queens can go all the way. This is a golden opportunity to make history, and the team knows exactly what is at stake. If they keep this momentum, we could be celebrating Ghana’s first WAFCON title,” she declared.

Ghana thump Tanzania to wrap up group stages

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the Black Queens booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the 2025 WAFCON with a dominant 4-1 win over Tanzania on July 14.

Strikes from Princella Adubea, Alice Kusi, Evelyn Badu, and Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah powered Ghana to an emphatic victory at the Stade Municipal de Berkane

Source: AFP