The Black Queens of Ghana are guaranteed a minimum of $300,000 after their hard-fought victory over Algeria at the 2024 WAFCON

The senior women’s team edged past their North African rivals in a tense penalty shootout to book a spot in the semi-finals

Their earnings could increase significantly if they overcome host nation Morocco in the last four and go on to clinch the title in the final

Ghana’s Black Queens are back in the big time, securing a place in the semi-finals of the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) for the first time since 2016. Their efforts have already earned them a minimum of $300,000 in prize money.

In a tense quarter-final clash against Algeria, neither side managed to find the back of the net across 120 minutes of play.

The goalless stalemate eventually gave way to a dramatic penalty shootout, where the Black Queens held their nerve to win 4-2.

Players of the Black Queens run with joy after Evelyn Badu scored the winning penalty against Algeria at the 2024 WAFCON. Photo credit: @GhanaWNT/X.

Ghana beat Algeria on penalties to reach WAFCON semi-finals

Ghana’s goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan stepped up when it mattered most, producing two crucial saves to deny Marine Dafeur and Ines Belloumou.

Her heroics laid the foundation for Evelyn Badu, who calmly slotted home the decisive penalty, sending the Queens into the semi-finals.

The match was a cagey affair, with hard tackles and few clear-cut chances.

Ghana looked the more adventurous of the two sides, creating better moments in front of goal, but luck seemed to desert them in key moments.

Stella Nyamekye thought she had given her side the lead midway through the first half, but her powerful finish was chalked off after VAR intervened to rule a marginal offside in the build-up. The frustration didn’t end there.

With just three minutes remaining in regular time, Badu found herself in a perfect position to win the tie.

A knockdown from close range presented a golden chance, but the forward couldn’t make clean contact with the ball.

As the match dragged into extra time, both teams began to tire.

Algeria’s best chance came just before the break in extra time when Ghoutia Karchouni unleashed a speculative effort from a distance, only to see it fly harmlessly over the crossbar.

Ghana pressed late on, with Doris Boaduwaa testing the Algerian defence twice in the dying moments.

First, goalkeeper Chloe N'Gazi came off her line to block, before Roselene Khezami made a last-ditch clearance to keep the game level.

Despite their exit, Algeria bowed out without conceding a single goal in open play.

Black Queens players in a jubilant mood after a penalty shootout victory against Algeria. Photo credit: @GhanaWNT/X.

Ghana guaranteed at least $300,000 for reaching semi-final

Reaching the semi-final has already guaranteed them $300,000 in prize money, according to CAF Online.

If they advance to the final, that figure will jump to $500,000, and should they lift the trophy, they will take home a staggering $1 million.

Ghana to face Morocco in semi-finals

Next up for the Black Queens is a high-stakes semi-final showdown with hosts Morocco on Tuesday, July 22, in Rabat, per the BBC.

The North Africans saw off Mali 3-1 in their quarter-final and will be riding the momentum of their home crowd.

The team, three-time runners-up at the WAFCON, are now two wins away from clinching a long-awaited continental title.

Ghana crush Tanzania to reach WAFCON quarters

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the Black Queens secured a place in the 2024 WAFCON quarter-finals with a commanding 4-1 triumph over Tanzania on July 14.

Goals from Princella Adubea, Alice Kusi, Evelyn Badu, and Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah sealed a resounding win for Ghana in Berkane.

