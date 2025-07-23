This year’s MLS All-Star Game promised to be one of the most exciting but Lionel Messi of Inter Miami will not take part

MLS All-Stars were buzzing with excitement at the prospect of playing alongside Messi, with some even calling it a dream come true

Inter Miami stars Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba could be punished by the Major League Soccer League over a serious violation

The MLS All-Star Game, a marquee event that showcases the league’s top talent, is always a highly anticipated occasion for both fans and players.

It gives a rare opportunity to see the best of Major League Soccer (MLS) face off against their counterparts from Liga MX, creating a thrilling international clash.

However, for the 2025 MLS All-Star Game scheduled for July 23, 2025, two of the league's biggest stars, Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba, will not be participating in the huge match, leaving fans and players alike shocked.

Messi and Alba absent from All-Star Game

Inter Miami’s star duo of Messi and Alba were among the early announcements for the All-Star roster, but as the event approached, it became clear that they would not be taking part in the festivities, as coverered by The Athletic.

According to GOAL, neither Messi nor Alba participated in this week’s training sessions leading up to the event, and both were absent during the Skills Challenge held on Tuesday night, despite being named on the initial list of participants.

Their absence left several MLS All-Stars expressing their surprise and disappointment.

MLS players had been buzzing with excitement about the possibility of sharing the field with Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time.

"It will be amazing. It's a great experience to play with the greatest player in the history of the sport," said Cristian Espinoza, an MLS All-Star, in an interview with GOAL.

Many players saw it as a once-in-a-lifetime chance to play alongside Messi, but this dream would remain unfulfilled for them.

Despite the excitement, some players were caught off guard by the sudden absence of Messi and Alba. Diego Luna, another MLS All-Star, voiced his surprise.

"Am I surprised? Maybe a little bit because they were on the roster, but they've got their own individual things going on," he said.

The MLS All-Star Game has become an important event in the league’s calendar, especially with its unique format of matching the league's top stars against the best of Liga MX.

The event is not only a celebration of soccer but also serves to highlight the growing stature of MLS on the global stage.

Will Messi be punished by MLS?

According to MLS rules, Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba could face suspension unless a valid medical reason is given.

Their participation in the event was eagerly anticipated by fans, as the two veterans, who joined Inter Miami last year, had quickly made an impact in the league with their immense experience and skill.

In the past, MLS has showcased iconic players like David Beckham, Kaka, and Thierry Henry, whose participation brought global attention to the event.

Messi, Suarez form a new club

