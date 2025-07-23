The Cameroon Football Federation announced Marc Brys’s resignation just months before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Hours after the announcement, Marc Brys denied ever submitting a resignation letter, claiming his email was hacked

The controversial clash between Brys and FECAFOOT president Samuel Eto’o resurfaces, reminding everyone of their ongoing tension

The Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) sent shockwaves through the national football scene when it announced on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, the resignation of Marc Brys, the Belgian head coach of the Indomitable Lions.

Having only been in charge since 2024, Brys’s tenure has been riddled with challenges, including controversies surrounding his appointment and the tension between him and FECAFOOT officials.

However, the announcement of his resignation, followed by a swift denial from the coach himself, has opened the door to new questions about the state of football management in Cameroon.

FECAFOOT announces Marc Brys' resignation

The announcement from FECAFOOT indicated that Marc Brys had voluntarily stepped down from his role as the national team’s head coach.

Given the significance of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) looming just five months away, this revelation seemed to come at a most inopportune time for the Indomitable Lions, a team already dealing with its fair share of challenges.

The federation’s statement, however, was met with immediate confusion when Marc Brys denied the claims. In a media statement issued just hours later, the Belgian coach clarified that he had not submitted any resignation letter.

According to Brys, as reported by So Foot, his email account had been compromised, leading to a misunderstanding and the subsequent misinformation.

He further stressed that FECAFOOT had not consulted him before making the resignation public, a move that he deemed unprofessional and hasty.

If, as Brys claims, the resignation letter was forged or fabricated by an external actor, the consequences could be significant for him and the management of the national team.

The fallout from this resignation saga is not the first time that Marc Brys’s relationship with the Cameroon Football Federation has come under strain.

When he first took the reins in 2024, his arrival was clouded by a heated clash with Samuel Eto’o, the president of FECAFOOT.

This confrontation led to Brys being temporarily dismissed, only for Eto’o to later apologize, paving the way for Brys’s return to the coaching role.

Despite these early tensions, Brys has shown resilience in the face of adversity. Over the course of his tenure, the coach managed to guide the national team to an impressive record, with 12 matches played, 7 wins, 5 draws, and no losses.

This solid performance in the early stages of his tenure was a testament to his ability to manage a team under difficult circumstances.

However, the administrative challenges he has faced, exemplified by the resignation controversy, have remained a constant presence.

Football in Cameroon

This incident is emblematic of the challenges facing football in Cameroon, where governance issues have plagued the sport for years.

The tension between coaches, the federation, and key stakeholders has led to a volatile environment that has not been conducive to long-term success.

Despite the passion for the game and the undeniable talent of Cameroonian players, the administration of football in the country has often been marred by instability.

Marc Brys’s case is just one example of this turmoil. His appointment as head coach was not without controversy, and the repeated incidents, including the email hack and the resignation fiasco, show that there is still much work to be done in terms of improving the transparency and professionalism of FECAFOOT’s operations.

As the Indomitable Lions prepare for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, the federation’s ability to maintain stability and focus will be tested like never before.

According to Wikipedia, Cameroon are placed in Group F alongside Ivory Coast, Gabon, and Mozambique.

