In the spotlight of football and fame, relationships often unfold before the public, and breakups are just as visible

Cole Palmer and his striking girlfriend are now under that same glare following reports of their split

The Chelsea star’s former partner, whom he began dating at 17, has finally addressed the rumours and set the record straight

Connie Grace, the ex-girlfriend of Chelsea star Cole Palmer, has spoken out for the first time since their highly publicised split, aiming to clear the air surrounding the rumours.

Earlier this month, whispers began to swirl that the couple had parted ways.

Cole Palmer’s ex-lover Connie Grace has denied making a marriage proposal to the Chelsea star. Photo credit: conniegrace_/Instagram and David Ramos/Getty Images.

Observant fans quickly noticed they had unfollowed each other on social media, adding fuel to the fire.

Speculation soon followed, one of the loudest claims being that Connie had proposed marriage, only for Palmer to reject the idea, saying he wasn’t ready for that level of commitment at 23.

Reports suggested that after the supposed fallout, Palmer jetted off solo to Saint Kitts, the Caribbean island where his grandfather was born, to cool off and reflect.

Cole Palmer's ex-girlfriend breaks silence about the breakup

But now, Connie has come forward to set things right.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she firmly denied the viral rumour, insisting she never proposed to the Chelsea midfielder, as noted by the Sun.

“Don’t believe everything you read online,” she wrote. “The lies that people post to get views/likes is so sad!”

What’s more troubling, however, is the online backlash she says she’s endured in the wake of the breakup.

Connie revealed she’s been on the receiving end of disturbing messages, particularly from "grown men", since the news broke.

“It’s actually wild the amount of abuse I have received from grown men in the last 24hrs!” she shared, adding with disbelief, “No I have never proposed a marriage lol.”

While the rumour mill churns, Palmer has taken a different approach to life after the breakup.

Instead of flashy resorts or luxurious destinations, the England international chose Saint Kitts as his getaway, a quiet nod to his Caribbean heritage.

Born and raised in Manchester, Palmer has never shied away from celebrating where he comes from.

The flags of both St. Kitts and England appear on his boots.

The 23-year-old's retreat comes at the end of a standout campaign that saw him play a key role in Chelsea’s Europa Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup triumph.

Cole Palmer poses with the FIFA Club World Cup trophy and his Golden Ball prize. Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA.

With the summer break ticking away, the Blues are set to begin pre-season duties in August under new manager Enzo Maresca.

They’ll first test their mettle against Bayer Leverkusen, now under the stewardship of former Man United boss Erik ten Hag, on August 8, per Sofascore.

Two days later, they will face Italian giants AC Milan at Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer praises Mohammed Kudus

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh highlighted the praise Mohammed Kudus received from Cole Palmer.

Palmer spoke candidly about what he admires in Kudus, describing him as a “very good” player.

