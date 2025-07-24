There is an uncertain future for Vybz Kartel's concert in Accra as the iconic dancehall star is set to storm Ghana this December

The NSA is facing a tough decision as to whether they can secure the venue's integrity while hosting such a high-energy performance

NSA boss Yaw Ampofo Ankrah has disclosed the high cost of a pitch cover needed to host the concert at the stadium without any issues

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The proposed concert by Jamaican dancehall icon Vybz Kartel at the Accra Sports Stadium has sparked discussions, with key stakeholders pointing out significant concerns regarding the venue's readiness.

The National Sports Authority (NSA) Director-General, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, recently addressed the potential logistical issues, emphasizing the importance of protecting the stadium’s playing surface.

Vybz Kartel set to perform in Ghana at the Accra Sports Stadium in December 2025. Image credit: Joseph Okpako

Source: Getty Images

While the concert would be a major cultural event with wide-reaching impact, the NSA's primary responsibility remains the preservation of the stadium’s condition, which is crucial for international sporting events.

According to Ankrah, as quoted by GhanaSoccerNet, hosting a performance of such scale at the stadium without adequate pitch protection could lead to irreparable damage.

Kartel's energetic stage setups, complete with large equipment and heavy foot traffic, would impose serious risks on the stadium's turf.

"If you look at the stages they mount and the kind of setup he needs to match his energy, we can’t restrict him. But how do we give him that space when we haven’t protected our pitch?" Ankrah explained during an interview with Sporty FM.

The Accra Sports Stadium, known for its central role in hosting international sporting events, especially football matches, is currently undergoing renovations.

With certain sections of the seating area cordoned off, the stadium’s capacity is already limited.

Will the Accra Stadium host Vybz Kartel's concert?

The NSA’s new leader, a former BBC sports journalist, has confirmed that the Accra Sports Stadium cannot accommodate Vybz Kartel’s concert without investing more than 500,000 Euros in a protective cover for the pitch.

Ankrah expressed his concerns about the stadium's future integrity if the event were allowed to go ahead without taking these precautions.

Safeguarding Accra Sports Stadium’s future

Despite the undeniable excitement surrounding the event, Ankrah emphasized that allowing a concert without the necessary precautions would be a huge mistake, as the long-term damage to the stadium’s pitch would outweigh any short-term benefits.

The pitch at the Accra Sports Stadium is the focal point for many international sporting events, including major football matches of the Black Stars and Ghana Premier League teams like Accra Hearts of Oak.

If the venue were to be damaged, it would cause long-term setbacks for both local and national team football teams.

According to Wikipedia, Ghana's next World Cup 2026 qualifiers are against Chad and Mali in September of this year, with the latter match scheduled to happen at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Vybz Kartel to perform in Accra

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that famous Jamaican dancehall musician Vybz Kartel will host a concert in the capital of Ghana for the first time ever.

Following Shatta Wale's legendary performance with the global dancehall artist in Jamaica, the musician's plans to light up Ghana are creating buzz.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh