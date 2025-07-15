Jamaica's Vybz Kartel has reportedly begun preparations to host a major concert in Ghana in December

The global dancehall icon is believed to have written to the National Sports Authority for the availability of the Accra Sports Stadium

The plans come after Shatta Wale's iconic stint in Jamaica with Vybz Kartel

Dancehall legend Vybz Kartel is set to host a major concert in Accra this December.

Adidja Palmer, aka Worl Boss, has reportedly begun preparations for what would be his first appearance in the West African country.

According to sports presenter, Gary Al Smith, Vybz Kartel has already requested the availability of the Accra Sports Stadium as a potential venue for his concert.

The 40k-capacity stadium has been used by some of Ghana's biggest stars, including Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

The news about Vybz Kartel's preparation comes after his iconic moments with Shatta Wale last year.

Shatta Wale meets Vybz Kartel in Jamaica

Last year, Shatta Wale was announced as a billed talent for Vybz Kartel's debut concert on December 31, after he was released from prison.

The Jamaican artist became a free man after a 13-year jail term following a court of appeals' decision not to retry him on murder charges.

Scores of global acts, including multiple award-winning dancehall musicians Popcaan and Skillibeng, who have worked with high-striding megastars Nicki Minaj and DJ Khaled, were on the bill.

The event, which took place at the 35k-capacity National Stadium, was tagged a worldwide dancehall revival as it marked Vybz Kartel's return after over a decade in prison.

Shatta Wale performed several songs from his catalogue to the teeming audience, including his collaboration with Beyoncé, Already.

After his performance, Vybz Kartel proudly conferred on him the King of African dancehall title.

Reactions to Vybz Kartel's potential concert in Ghana

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Vybz Kartel's upcoming concert.

Alan Simba said:

"Ghanaians indeed have a short memory and are easily influenced by entertainment. I've seen some idiots calling anyone who objects to it a "stoneboy fan". Gyimiee sei ara. He should use the independence square. That's the best place for such events. The Accra Sports Stadium should never be used for such purposes, knowing very well how long it takes to even put the pitch in order."

Boateng Joseph commented:

"Someone should mark it on the wall... if it happens, shatta wale, stonebwoy, and sarkodie will be booked. That's where the peace pipe will be smoked."

Julius Dzigbordi Awude reacted:

"Massa … there should be a ground for these. Accra sports stadium should be out of bounds to these things. What is all this."

Sosure commented

"Cash even banabau is use for show not talk of Accra sport stadium the NSA should do well to cover the pitch during the event it will fire in Ghana this December vybs Kartel allah."

Shatta Wale bows to Vybz Kartel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale and Vybz Kartel's moment in Jamaica had turned into a humbling experience for the Ghanaian musician.

Shatta Wale bowed in front of the Jamaican dancehall star and expressed his gratitude for sharing his big moment with him.

