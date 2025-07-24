Black Stars defender Daniel Amartey warmed hearts in Accra after generously handing out bundles of cash to street hawkers

This kind gesture followed an earlier donation of drinks and bottled water to Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak

The 30-year-old has been unattached since September 2024 but is expected to secure a new club during the ongoing transfer window

Daniel Amartey has once again shown that his compassion goes far beyond the football pitch.

The Ghanaian international left a lasting mark on the streets of Accra with a powerful act of generosity that captured the attention of many.

Daniel Amartey gifted bundles of cash to hawkers on the streets of Accra. Photo credit: Claudio Villa/Getty Images and offiicalmeatpie18/Instagram.

Daniel Amartey gifts thick cash to street hawkers

In a video shared by Instagram user @officialmeatpie18, Amartey was spotted parked in his salon car, engaging in a heartfelt chat with some street hawkers. It wasn’t just a casual exchange.

The 30-year-old appeared to be sharing life lessons, connecting deeply with the hawkers before delivering something even more meaningful.

Drawing inspiration from an Akan proverb, “efutuo biaa nkyɛn gye kakraa shɛ wo hu,” which loosely translates to “sometimes the best advice is this little token,” Amartey followed his words with action.

He reached into his car and handed out bundles of cash to the surprised hawkers, who responded with warm prayers and gratitude.

Watch the video:

Fans react with praise and admiration

The video quickly caught fire on social media, with many expressing admiration for Amartey’s thoughtful gesture.

Several Instagram users poured out blessings in the comment section:

@eben6116 wrote:

"God bless your kind heart, brother."

@don_stunner1 kept it short and sincere:

"God bless him."

@kwekuzelics echoed the sentiment:

"God bless Amartey for this kind gesture."

@rexford_44, clearly moved, commented:

"Waaaaw, champion! I never thought of this….🙌🙌 Dear lord bless your heart Daniel Amartey ❤️🙌🙌"

@suhum_achipalago added:

"God bless you, super superstar."

For those who have followed Amartey's journey, this was not an isolated moment. Acts of giving have become a regular part of his off-field life.

Not long ago, he paid a surprise visit to Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak at their training base in Kpobiman.

During that visit, the former Leicester City centre-back donated packs of bottled water and assorted beverages to the team, as noted by Ghanasoccernet.

It was another quiet but impactful act of kindness that reflected his enduring connection to the local football scene.

Which club will Amartey play for next season?

Currently enjoying his off-season break in Ghana, Amartey has remained active within the football community.

Daniel Amartey looks on during a game involving Club Brugge and Besiktas JK on September 21, 2023. Photo by ANP.

The no-nonsense defender is currently a free agent following his departure from Turkish side Besiktas in September 2024, per Transfermarkt.

He was earlier linked with a shock transfer move to Bayern Munich earlier this year, but nothing sufficed.

Nonetheless, the 2015/16 Premier League winner remains hopeful. He is expected to secure a new club before the transfer window closes.

Amartey donates cash to Ghana's U15 girls' team

In a related report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Daniel Amartey's act of generosity towards Ghana’s U15 girls' team at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

His gesture was inspired by the team’s outstanding display at the 2025 African Football Schools Championship.

