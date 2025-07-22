Talented musician and entrepreneur Michy shared a picture of an old note she found in her Bible

The old note she found contained a list of things she had wished for incuding a house a car among others

Many people were in awe if the items on her list while others spoke about the power of manifestation

Ghanaian media personality and entrepreneur, Michy, has moved fans and followers with a heartfelt testimony about the power of manifestation, faith, and divine timing.

Michy shares a testimony

On Instagram, Michy shared a powerful moment of reflection after she stumbled upon a handwritten note she had hidden inside her Bible.

The note, written in red ink and on lined paper, contained a list of personal goals and desires she had quietly prayed for and believed in.

The note started off with her official name, Michelle Gbagonah and the rest were a list of the things she wished for.

The first on the list was Michy wanting to purchase another house, creating another stream of income was the next thing on her list. This went in line with Michy acquiring a farm and launching a fruit business known as Juice Bae in February 2025.

The third item on Michy's list was an expensive car and loking at how she wrote that wish, it seemed she had been having challenges with the car she had been using in recent times.

"I need a new, durable car that my heart likes Hilux or Raptor," she wrote.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the mother of Majesty higlighted the significance of manifesting.

"Just found an old note in my Bible… and every single thing I wrote has come to pass & even more 😭✨The power of manifestation is real. Write it, speak it, believe it. God and the universe are always listening 🙏🏾💫#swipe ➡️➡️➡️ #manifestation #faithworks"

Reactions to Michy's powerful testimony

The reactions to Michy's testimony are below:

gloriaosarfo said:

"From your lips to God’s ears👂🏽 God hears🙌🏾🙏🏾🙌🏾 Congratulations 🎊🎉 🎊🌹🤍🌹."

osibo_the_fashionking said:

"Awww❤️ this is so beautiful 😍 👏."

ama.sika.393950 said:

"I am also a testimony to manifestation, when I was in JHS every day after closing myself and one friend always says some words about our future and what we wish to see, we said we will go to Accra own a house , buy a car and have a big business plus plenty money 💰 na lo and behold our creator took it person and made it to manifest in our life 🙌🙌🙌🏻🙌."

anaane_jr2911 said:

"May your prayer come to pass 🙏🏿."

elsielamar said:

"I can relate. The power of manifestation is indeed real. God is always watching, listening 🙌❤️."

corazonlatina5 said:

"I'm a testimony to manifestation too."

barbarabonney said:

"So beautiful! I guess I’ll be doing same too ❤️."

fairgroundsbaskets said:

"Speaking things into existence #Power of #visualization, proud of you 👑❤️."

Michy hosts Majesty's 10th birthday party

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian entrepreneur and media personality Michy warmed hearts after hosting a lavish party to celebrate her son Majesty’s 10th birthday.

Majesty, whom she co-parents with award-winning dancehall star Shatta Wale, was surrounded by friends, family, and love during the celebration, held at a fun-filled outdoor park.

However, Shatta Wale’s absence at the event did not go unnoticed. While many hoped to see both parents celebrate their son together, Michy carried the day with grace and joy. Social media was flooded with praise for her efforts, with fans commending her for being a present and dedicated mother.

