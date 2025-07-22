King Promise was left gasping for air after joining a former Chelsea star for a high-intensity jogging session

The reigning TGMA Artiste of the Year shares a close bond with the player and often drops by his studio sessions in London

A video of the workout surfaced online, prompting playful reactions from fans who teased King Promise

Ghanaian music sensation King Promise recently swapped the mic for running shoes, and the result was both hilarious and humbling.

The award-winning singer, known for his laid-back melodies and love for Chelsea FC, took on a fitness challenge alongside close friend and footballer Hakim Ziyech.

What started as a friendly workout quickly turned into a test of stamina that left the “Terminator” hitmaker gasping for air.

King Promise struggles to keep up with Ziyech in intense jogging

In a video that has quickly gone viral, King Promise and Ziyech are seen jogging side-by-side on the streets of what appears to be the United Kingdom.

Dressed in full training gear, the reigning TGMA Artiste of the Year tried to keep pace with the Moroccan international, but it didn't take long before fatigue caught up with him.

"This guy nearly killed me," Promise admitted with a grin. “As I dey die, he dey dance,” he added, as Ziyech simply smiled and kept going, unfazed.

Watch the video:

Fans react to King Promise's workout session with Ziyech

As expected, fans wasted no time flooding social media with reactions.

The video, which captures a mix of effort and banter, sparked playful teasing and admiration across X (formerly Twitter). Here are some standout comments compiled by YEN.com.gh:

@skkelx observed:

“You've been active lately, wow.”

@PyPapi quipped:

“Thought he wasn’t that fit tho 🙊”

@datMiamiguy laughed at King Promise:

“Nii dey cry 🤣🤣🤣”

@zoozoothehitboy taunted:

“Next time 😂”

@Vinzkhid_vhibez summed up with a mischievous question:

“U no tear ACL? 😂😂”

King Promise's relationship with Hakim Ziyech

King Promise’s bond with Ziyech goes beyond jogging sessions. The two have maintained a solid friendship rooted in mutual respect and admiration.

Speaking in an interview with Citi, the singer shared how the connection began and how it’s grown over time.

“Yeah. [Ziyech] is my boy, and he plays for Chelsea as well. I have a few football friends, a lot of them, maybe,” he said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

“Ziyech is not even Ghanaian, but he loves my music; he’s been to my sessions when I’m in the UK, he just comes to chill. It’s all good vibes, I guess.”

Back in 2021, the former Chelsea man made a surprise visit to one of Promise’s recording sessions in London, a gesture that only strengthened their bond.

While the Afrobeat sensation continues to electrify crowds, most recently delivering a thrilling performance at the 20th edition of Ghana Party in the Park in London, Ziyech is currently at a career crossroads.

After a brief spell with Qatari side Al Duhail, his contract was mutually terminated on May 31, 2025, according to Transfermarkt.

That four-month stint came to an early end, leaving the talented winger unattached for now.

King Promise names his midfield GOATs

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted how King Promise impressed fans with his football insight when asked to name his all-time greatest midfielders.

The 2025 TGMA Artiste of the Year featured two Ghanaian legends and a Chelsea icon in his selection.

