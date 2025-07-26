Black Queens forward Princella Adubea is already enjoying the rewards of Ghana’s strong showing at the 2024 WAFCON

She has landed a major endorsement deal with one of the country’s leading food brands

Adubea played a vital role in all six matches as the Queens clinched the bronze medal with a win over South Africa in the third-place decider

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Princella Adubea is riding a wave of success both on and off the pitch.

Fresh off a strong showing at the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, she has now been unveiled as the new face of Kivo, a popular food product from Procus Ghana Ltd.

Black Queens striker Princella Adubea has signed an ambassadorial deal with Kivo just like Mohammed Kudus. Photo credit: @GhanaWNT/X and @AdubeaPrincella/X.

Source: Getty Images

Princella Adubea: A vital presence in Ghana’s WAFCON glory

Adubea played a vital role in helping Ghana finish third at the tournament in Morocco.

It was a long-awaited return to the podium for the Black Queens, who had not clinched a medal since 2016.

She featured in all six matches, starting or coming off the bench as needed, and managed to score once during the campaign.

Though it wasn’t quite the explosive performance fans saw during the qualifiers, where she bagged a memorable hat-trick against Rwanda, her efforts proved essential in Ghana's bronze medal finish.

Princella Adubea lands ambassadorial deal with Kivo

As the national team celebrated their achievement, Adubea marked another major milestone.

She signed an ambassadorial deal with Procus Ghana Ltd, the company behind the well-loved Kivo brand.

She announced the partnership with heartfelt words on her X page (formerly Twitter), stirring up nostalgia and pride:

"God Never Fails. Remember those days adding choco to your gari soakings? The taste, the joy, the energy - unforgettable. Now, that same magic is back in one powerful mix - Gari, Sugar, Choco-Malt, and Glucose to fuel your day."

Joining Kudus in the Kivo family

Princella becomes the second Ghanaian footballer to join the Kivo movement.

She follows in the footsteps of Mohammed Kudus, the Black Stars midfielder who has already become the poster boy for the brand’s wide range of products.

While Kudus fronts the full line of Kivo items, from gari to pepper, Princella is now the leading face of the newly launched Kivo Energy+ Gari Soakings Mix.

Adubea's career in retrospect: From Techiman roots to international football

Adubea’s football journey began in Techiman, where she honed her craft at Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

Her talent eventually opened doors to Europe, with a spell at Spain’s Sporting Huelva, before making her way to the United Arab Emirates, where she currently plays for Abu Dhabi Country Club.

Princella Adubea beams with a smile during a gym workout session with her Black Queens teammates. Photo credit: @GhanaWNT/X.

Source: Twitter

Known for her sharp movement, ability to read spaces, and eye for goal, she continues to pose a serious threat in the final third.

Despite battling injuries over the years, she has remained resilient, and now, with this new endorsement, her story keeps getting better.

Ghana bags $350k with bronze finish at WAFCON

Beyond Princella Adubea’s personal achievement, her Black Queens teammates are set to enjoy a financial boost following their impressive run at the 2024 WAFCON, YEN.com.gh reported.

Ghana’s third-place finish comes with a $350,000 prize, while South Africa, who placed fourth, will receive $300,000.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh