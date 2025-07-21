Mohammed Kudus has delivered a stirring message of support to the Black Queens ahead of their crucial WAFCON semi-final clash

The team is set to battle host nation Morocco on Tuesday for a coveted spot in the final

A victory over the Atlas Lionesses would mark Ghana’s first appearance in the tournament’s grand finale since 2006

Tottenham Hotspur forward Mohammed Kudus has thrown his weight behind the Black Queens as they gear up for a semi-final clash against Morocco in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

With the much-anticipated fixture set for July 22, the Black Stars playmaker took a moment to send his best wishes to the senior women’s team, expressing admiration for their determination and desire to lift the national flag high.

How Black Queens qualified for the WAFCON semi-final

Ghana’s campaign in the tournament began on a shaky note, falling 2-0 to reigning champions South Africa. But rather than crumble, the Queens regrouped.

A spirited draw against Mali steadied their course, and a commanding victory over Tanzania sealed their place in the knockout stage, the first time in nine years they’ve made it this far in WAFCON.

Their momentum continued in the quarter-finals. In a tense battle against Algeria, Coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren’s side held their nerve through 120 minutes of action and triumphed 4-2 on penalties.

With just two matches separating them from continental glory, the Black Queens are chasing what has long eluded them: the WAFCON title, per CAF Online.

They’ve come close before, finishing second three times. This time, they’re determined to write a new chapter.

Standing in their way is host nation Morocco. The Lionesses, runners-up in the previous edition, have enjoyed a strong campaign, winning three games and drawing one.

With the backing of a passionate home crowd, they’ll enter the semi-final as favourites.

Kudus sends a powerful message to Black Queens

Ahead of the crunch encounter, Kudus offered a message that captured the hopes of many Ghanaians.

"I'm just here to wish you all the best in your upcoming games. I'm really proud of your energy, your hard work, and your fight to defend the country, Ghana.

"I'm really looking forward to your next game, and I hope you guys bring the gold home. Wish you all the best, and we are behind you," the 24-year-old said.

His words add to the growing wave of national support as the Queens prepare to battle Morocco for a place in the final, their first since 2006.

Kudus shines in Tottenham debut

In his first outing in a Tottenham jersey, albeit a pre-season friendly against Reading, he wasted no time making an impact.

He provided an assist in a 2-0 victory, showing glimpses of the flair and creativity fans have come to expect.

With another friendly lined up against Luton Town on July 26, per Sofascore, Kudus is steadily building up to the 2025/26 season.

Black Queens pocket $300k after reaching WAFCON semis

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that the Black Queens are assured at least $300,000 following their gritty win over Algeria at the 2024 WAFCON.

That amount will rise to $500,000 if they reach the final, and should they go all the way and clinch the title, they’ll walk away with a remarkable $1 million prize.

