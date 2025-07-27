Stephen Appiah’s son, Rodney, turned heads with his solid build during a recent training session

The 23-year-old flaunted his athletic frame, a trait reminiscent of his legendary father, while also showing off his tattoos

Currently signed to a club in the UAE, Rodney is putting in the work to revive his football career

Rodney Appiah, son of Ghanaian football icon Stephen Appiah, is spending his off-season far from the spotlight but close to the grind.

The young midfielder has been putting himself through intense personal training sessions, working diligently to regain his full fitness.

These efforts come after a challenging period in his young career, marked by injuries that have disrupted his progress.

Stephen Appiah's son, Rodney, goes through the motions at training.

Touted for big things in his early days, Rodney showed flashes of brilliance that hinted at a bright future.

However, persistent injuries have hampered his development, stalling the momentum he once built.

Despite the setbacks, the 23-year-old remains committed. He continues to train with purpose, showing the kind of resilience that defines most great athletes.

Stephen Appiah's son flaunts his physique and tattoos

In recent footage shared by sports blogger officialmeatpie18 on Instagram, Rodney was seen training alongside some of the country’s top professionals.

One of them was Daniel Amartey, the experienced Ghana defender and former Leicester City man.

Rodney Appiah spotted at training with Black Stars defender Daniel Amartey.

Working out with such seasoned players not only reflects his seriousness but also hints at a quiet determination to soak up all the lessons he can while attempting to steer his journey back in the right direction.

Rodney was spotted shirtless during one of the sessions, his muscular frame catching the attention of fans online.

The images sparked comparisons to his father, who, even after retiring from the game, has long been admired for his excellent shape.

Clearly, the commitment to fitness runs deep in the Appiah family.

While Stephen Appiah has always been known for his clean-cut style, his son has embraced body art as part of his personal expression.

Rodney proudly displayed his tattoos, a full sleeve and chest piece, during training.

In a culture where tattoos are slowly gaining acceptance, especially among younger Ghanaians, his ink tells a personal story, one he’s unafraid to share.

Rodney Appiah flaunts his tattoos on his chest and sleeves as he trains.

Fans who chanced on the photos of Rodney took to the comment section to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions on Instagram:

debryans10 wrote:

"My guy ❤️‍🔥"

ses_selasi added:

"Beast Mood Brother 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

levi.korum hailed:

"Hero"

abbey_baller24 summed up:

"MR RODDDDD🔥"

What club is Rodney Appiah in now?

With the 2025/26 season on the horizon, Rodney is focused on regaining peak condition. His recent efforts signal a player eager to get back into competitive action.

According to Transfermarkt, the 23-year-old is currently listed as part of Sporting FC in the United Arab Emirates.

Whether he will remain with the club or seek a move closer to home remains uncertain.

Rodney Appiah puts in the hard work at training.

One thing is clear, though: he’s not chasing shadows or trying to replicate his father's legacy. As Rodney once put it in an interview,

“Obviously I can’t do what he did, he’s a great man, and he has done a lot for the country. I just hope I will do my best and make sure I show what I have,” he said, as quoted by Kickoff Ghana.

Sharing his perspective on Rodney Appiah’s career path, Fitman Jaara, a Kumasi-based sports journalist with Focus FM and the Daily Guide Network, told YEN.com.gh:

“Following the footsteps of a football father, especially one like Stephen Appiah, who left his mark both for club and country, is no small task. Even if Rodney doesn’t match his dad’s achievements, I sincerely hope he stays injury-free and lands a fresh deal to reignite his career.”

Stephen Appiah celebrates Rodney on his birthday

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Stephen Appiah’s heartfelt tribute to his son, Rodney, on his birthday.

The proud father shared striking photos and clips of Rodney working out in the gym and showcasing his football skills on the pitch.

