Daniel Adu-Adjei scored 25 goals in just 16 games for Bournemouth’s Development Squad during the 2024/25 season

He netted a composed goal against Everton in a pre-season friendly, impressing coaches with his movement and finishing

There are growing calls for a national team call-up as fans and analysts highlight his potential to refresh Ghana’s attacking options

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian youngster Daniel Adu-Adjei is rapidly establishing himself as one of the rising stars in English football, with his latest standout performance offering more proof of his immense promise.

The 20-year-old forward found the back of the net with a composed finish during AFC Bournemouth’s pre-season friendly against Everton in the Premier League Summer Series held in the United States.

Daniel Adu-Adjei: Ghanaian youngster scores for Bournemouth in pre-season win over Everton

Source: Getty Images

Adu-Adjei’s pre-season involvement comes on the back of a sensational 2024/25 campaign with Bournemouth’s Development Squad, where he scored an outstanding 25 goals in just 16 appearances.

His lethal goal-scoring ability and dedication earned him a well-deserved promotion to train with the senior team, a chance he is clearly grabbing with both hands.

Against Everton, the Ghanaian impressed not only with his cool finish but also with his intelligent movement, sharp awareness, and overall maturity on the pitch.

His goal came from a well-timed run and calm strike, showcasing the composure of a player who looks ready to take the next step.

A rising star under watchful eyes

Adu-Adjei’s development is drawing attention from not only Bournemouth supporters but also football fans back home in Ghana.

Many now view him as a potential future star for the Black Stars, with hopes high that he could bring fresh energy to the national team.

With his explosive pace, sharp instincts in front of goal, and growing tactical understanding, the young forward looks primed to make a breakthrough into Premier League football during the 2025/26 season.

Daniel Adu-Adjei: Ghanaian youngster scores for Bournemouth in pre-season win over Everton

Source: Getty Images

Calls for Black Stars Invitation Grow

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian football analyst Derrick Ayim voiced his strong support for Adu-Adjei's inclusion in the Black Stars setup.

"I watched a bit of Bournemouth’s game against Everton, and I can say Adu is a good player. The little I saw of him in the game was enough for me to conclude he would be a great addition to the Black Stars. We need to start bringing in young players, especially in attack, because we can’t always rely on the old guys. We need fresh legs, and I believe Adu is someone we should seriously consider."

With performances like these, Daniel Adu-Adjei is making a strong case for a national team call-up — and perhaps an even bigger stage awaits.

When did Adu-Adjei sign first Professional contract?

Adu-Adjei signed his first professional at AFC Bournemouth in 2023.

The English-born Ghanaian penned a two-year deal to join the senior team of the Cherries.

“I’m delighted to have signed my first professional contract, it’s something I’ve worked my whole life for," he said after signing the contract.

“I would like to thank my family, God and everyone around the club for their support. I want to kick on now and hopefully progress and keep improving.

“I’ve had ups and downs during my scholarship. I was really pleased with my first year and things went well for me.

“I had an injury at the start of this season which held me back a bit but I came through it thanks to the support I received from everybody.

“There is a tremendous community spirit here and they allow you to concentrate on your football rather than think about all the other stuff.”

Adu-Adjei has represented Bournemouth at youth levels and spent a short at Poole Town.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: AFP