Los Angeles FC has made a bold offer for Son Heung-min, but Tottenham Hotspur is not rushing into any decisions

With just one year left on his contract, Son’s potential exit would mark the end of a decade-long chapter at Tottenham

Son's marketability in Asia could sway Tottenham’s decision while his value on the pitch is undeniable

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min is on the verge of entering critical discussions with the club regarding his future, as Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC has presented a tempting offer.

With just one year remaining on his contract, the 33-year-old South Korean forward finds himself at a significant crossroads, with both footballing and commercial considerations at play.

Pictured: Son Heung-min, holding the Europa League trophy, salute the fans in Bilbao. Image credit: Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

While Tottenham mulls over the prospect of selling their talisman, they are unlikely to make any decisions until after the club's highly anticipated pre-season tour of Asia, a tour that heavily depends on Son's involvement.

The upcoming season represents a critical juncture for the ex-Bayer Leverkusen player, who has been an integral part of Tottenham Hotspur for over a decade.

Spurs finished a disappointing campaign in the 2024/25 Premier League, finishing 17th, according to Flashscore.

However, Son’s individual performances continue to stand out. Under his leadership, Tottenham managed to secure a historic Europa League title in the 2024-25 season, demonstrating his ongoing value to the team.

The winger's role at Spurs is not just confined to the pitch. His influence off the field is equally significant. As one of the most popular players in Asia, his presence is crucial for Tottenham’s commercial ventures.

This is especially evident during the pre-season, with GOAL suggesting the club could lose as much as 75% of its revenue from their tour if Son is absent.

This financial importance makes his involvement in the upcoming Asian tour non-negotiable for Spurs, and any potential transfer decision will be delayed until after the tour concludes.

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur. Image credit: Mike Hewitt

Source: Getty Images

LAFC’s £15m offer for Son Heung-min

Los Angeles FC has made its move, offering a substantial £15 million for Son. The MLS club is keen to bring in the South Korean forward to further bolster their attacking options.

However, while the offer is substantial, Tottenham is not rushing into a decision. With Son’s contract ticking down, the club must weigh the benefits of a potential sale against the value of retaining a player who remains one of their most marketable assets.

Tottenham's Asia tour with Son

The pre-season tour of Asia is more than just an opportunity to prepare for the new season. It is a critical revenue generator for the club, and Son is at the heart of these plans.

His popularity in South Korea and across Asia makes him a major draw for fans and sponsors, translating into millions of dollars in potential revenue.

As a result, Tottenham is understandably reluctant to make any move before the tour, as losing Son’s presence could have a major financial impact.

Son’s involvement in the Asia tour is expected to include matches in his home country, South Korea, and Hong Kong.

These locations are key to Tottenham’s commercial objectives, and Son’s participation is seen as essential to the success of the trip. For Spurs, balancing the commercial aspects with footballing priorities will be critical in making a final decision about the player’s future.

While the financial considerations are certainly important, Tottenham must also take into account the footballing side of the equation.

Is Son still key to Tottenham?

Son remains one of the most consistent performers for Spurs, despite the club’s struggles in recent seasons.

The highly skilled forward is set to join forces with the likes of Mohammed Kudus and Dejan Kulusevski, creating a formidable trio poised to wreak havoc in the Premier League next season.

However, with just one year left on Son's contract, Tottenham must ask themselves whether they are better off securing a fee for Son now or risking losing him for free at the end of the season.

As discussions with LAFC continue, it will be fascinating to see whether the club chooses to prioritize a potential sale this summer or extends Son’s contract in the hope of a more favorable outcome in the future.

Semenyo to succeed Son

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Tottenham Hotspurs sees Antoine Semenyo as a player with immense potential who could replace the South Korean international in case the latter leaves.

The Ghanaian had an amazing season in 2024/25 , scoring important goals for AFC Bournemouth in the EPL.

