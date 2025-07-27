Callum Hudson-Odoi looked full of life as he danced with delight to the 2013 Ghanaian banger African Girls, a track by legendary striker Asamoah Gyan and late singer Castro.

With pre-season in full swing, the Nottingham Forest winger gave fans a different kind of performance, one that had nothing to do with goals or assists.

Callum Hudson-Odoi jams to Asamoah Gyan & Castro's 2013 'African Girls' hit song during pre-season. Photo credit: @eurofootcom/X, @TheIsraelLaryea/X and Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Hudson-Odoi vibes to Ghanaian classic in pre-season groove

The 24-year-old, currently preparing for the upcoming 2025/26 season with his Forest teammates, was captured by close friend and club colleague Ola Aina in a playful mood.

The Nigerian defender recorded the moment as Hudson-Odoi moved effortlessly to the rhythm, fully immersed in the popular Afrobeat anthem.

It wasn't a solo show, though. Veteran Ivorian defender Willy Boly also joined the party, pulling off some slick steps of his own.

The impromptu dance session brought a fun twist to what’s typically a rigorous time of year for professional footballers.

Watch the video:

Social media reacts to Hudson-Odoi's moves

Once the video surfaced online, fans couldn’t help but share their reactions to the wholesome display.

The clip quickly made waves on X (formerly Twitter), where supporters expressed both joy and nostalgia:

@dakaz09 wrote:

"Odoi following in the footsteps of A. Gyan."

@Dredre0705 added:

"😂 Dem boys enjoying life man, d only way."

@Sekanispace chimed in:

"From defence to dance floor, Nottingham’s got moves this season."

@RakeshSahu15241 observed:

"This is why football is more than just a game."

@DaryaabTalash shared:

"Hudson-Odoi and Willy Boly just bringing the energy and the laughs, love seeing their fun side! 😂🕺"

Hudson-Odoi's Nottingham stumble in pre-season

While the team’s vibe off the pitch was top-tier, things haven’t gone as smoothly in match situations.

Nottingham Forest are yet to pick up a win in pre-season. They opened with back-to-back goalless draws against Chesterfield and AS Monaco before falling 3-1 to another Premier League opponent.

Callum Hudson-Odoi in action for Nottingham against Fulham in a pre-season friendly on July 26, 2025. Photo by Gualter Fatia.

Hudson-Odoi, who didn’t feature in the clash against Monaco, returned to action and played 45 minutes in the most recent outing but couldn't change the tide.

Boly, despite lighting up the dance floor earlier, didn’t get any minutes on the pitch. Aina, the man behind the camera, was also handed half of a football.

What lies ahead for Hudson-Odoi and Nottingham?

The Tricky Trees have a packed schedule ahead as they continue their warm-up games.

They face Portuguese outfit Estoril on July 30, followed by a test against Birmingham City three days later.

Then comes a tough challenge against Italian side Fiorentina, before wrapping up pre-season against Saudi Pro League team Al Qadisiya. The same club recently acquired Ghanaian prodigy Christopher Bonsu Baah from Belgian side Genk.

Hudson-Odoi vibes to Shatta Wale's hit song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Callum Hudson-Odoi was seen vibing to a Shatta Wale hit while cruising in the UK.

The Nottingham winger continues to embrace his African heritage, even getting his teammates hooked on Ghanaian tunes and culture.

