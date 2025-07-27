Mohamed Salah has selected himself and three others as the greatest players from the continent in football history

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has revealed who he considers the four greatest African players in football history, and no Ghanaian player was included.

The Egyptian forward has carved out an exceptional career, particularly in the Premier League, where his records and consistency have placed him among the sport's elite.

Mohamed Salah Names the 4 Greatest African Footballers of All Time

With 186 Premier League goals to his name, Salah stands as the highest-scoring foreign player in the league’s history, only trailing behind four Englishmen on the all-time list.

At 33 years old, the "Egyptian King" acknowledges his legacy is cemented, but he made sure to shine a light on three other African legends who, in his view, changed the game.

Salah excludes Ghanaians in Africa’s finest

In a rapid-fire interview with France Football, Salah was asked to name the best African players of all time.

Without hesitation, he placed himself among the continent’s finest, listing 1995 Ballon d'Or winner George Weah, Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, and Cameroonian icon Samuel Eto’o.

"Me. There are so many," Salah replied. "I would say George Weah, also. Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto’o and George Weah."

All four players have had enormous influence on the global game and have carried Africa’s flag proudly on the biggest stages in Europe.

George Weah - only African to win Ballon d'Or

Among Salah’s chosen icons, Weah holds a unique place in history as the only African to win the prestigious Ballon d’Or award.

The AC Milan striker claimed the honour in 1995 after France Football changed its rules to allow non-Europeans playing for European clubs to be eligible.

His legacy goes beyond goals, he opened doors for African players across the world and is now serving as the President of Liberia.

Drogba and Eto’o's impact in Europe

Didier Drogba is widely regarded as one of Chelsea’s greatest-ever players.

Known for his power, leadership, and clutch goals, his defining moment came in the 2012 Champions League final, where he scored the equaliser and winning penalty against Bayern Munich.

Samuel Eto’o, meanwhile, terrorised defences across Europe, most notably with Barcelona and Inter Milan.

He remains one of the top-scoring Africans in Champions League history, with only Drogba and Salah ahead of him in that ranking.

