In today’s football era, the action doesn’t stop at full-time; players are now top picks for brand endorsements, becoming the faces of major products

From the legendary Abedi Pele to current star Mohammed Kudus, Ghanaian footballers continue to attract marketers

YEN.com.gh highlights four Ghanaian footballers who have landed endorsement deals with food brands

Ghanaian footballers are increasingly becoming the go-to faces for food and beverage endorsements, aligning their star power with popular local brands.

From legendary figures to rising talents, their marketability has become a powerful tool for advertisers.

Abedi Pele, Kudus, and Stephen Appiah headline Ghanaian footballers who earned top deals with food products. Photo credit: Neal Simpson/EMPICS/Getty, Kivo Products/YouTube and Soccrates Images/Getty.

Princella Adubea lands ambassadorial deal with Kivo

The latest to join this trend is Princella Adubea, who recently inked a deal that not only highlights her remarkable football journey but also pays tribute to a beloved Ghanaian treat.

Following her impressive performance at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, where the Black Queens secured a bronze medal, according to CAF Online, Adubea has signed a new ambassadorial deal with Kivo.

She will represent the brand’s Energy+ Gari Soakings Mix, a modern twist on the traditional Ghanaian snack.

Princella Adubea is now an ambassador for Kivo Gari. Photo credit: @GhanaWNT/X.

Long before Adubea’s breakthrough, several of Ghana’s football stars had already blazed the trail in the food endorsement space.

Top four Ghanaians who bagged deals with food products

4. Richard Kingson – Kalyppo

Back in 2006, when Ghana made its historic debut at the FIFA World Cup, Richard “Olele” Kingson wasn’t just guarding the goalposts. He was also boosting the profile of Kalyppo, the fruit juice that became a household name.

His catchy declaration, “I am Richard Kingson, Olele, 22, Black Stars,” struck a chord and helped the brand enjoy a huge buzz.

Kalyppo wasn’t just a drink anymore. It became a symbol, one that even made a big comeback during the 2016 election season.

3. Stephen Appiah – Vitamilk

Before his image became synonymous with sports betting companies and lifestyle brands, Stephen Appiah was already turning heads in the commercial world.

One of his early collaborations was with Vitamilk, the nutrient-rich soy drink known for its wholesome appeal.

With his sculpted build and commanding presence, Appiah was the ideal figure to promote healthy living, and Vitamilk couldn’t have chosen better.

2. Mohammed Kudus – Kivo Gari

In today’s game, Mohammed Kudus represents the new wave of footballers bridging cultures and modernity.

Now plying his trade with Tottenham Hotspur, the midfielder signed on as an ambassador for Kivo in 2024, per Managing Ghana.

Kudus’ endorsement isn't limited to gari soakings. He’s also linked to other products under the Procus Ghana Ltd label, including their range of pepper and spices.

1. Abedi Pele – Parlays Biscuit and FanMilk

Before branding became the juggernaut it is today, Abedi Pele was already a hot commodity in advertising.

During his prime, he headlined campaigns for Parlays Biscuit, a snack that once enjoyed massive popularity in Ghana.

But that wasn’t all. The Maestro also partnered with FanMilk, the company behind iconic products like FanIce and FanYogo.

These deals weren’t just business moves; they reflected his stature as the face of Ghanaian football on the global stage.

