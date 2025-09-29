Ghanaian musician Sarkodie has weighed in on the GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

The two veterans have been consistently featured in many numbered lists of the greatest footballers in history

Their unmatched accomplishments have split opinions for over a decade, keeping fans locked into the debate

The never-ending conversation about football’s greatest of all time took another twist when Ghana’s rap icon Sarkodie made his pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fresh from hosting his 2025 Rapperholic concert in Kumasi, the celebrated musician made his stance known during a thank-you media tour in the Ashanti regional capital.

Ronaldo or Messi: Sarkodie picks his GOAT

While speaking on Wontumi Radio, Sarkodie was asked to weigh in on the rivalry that has divided fans for nearly two decades.

His response was straightforward. 'I will go for Messi,' he declared, drawing cheers and a flurry of online reactions.

Watch the video with Sarkodie's view on the football GOAT debate below:

For almost 20 years, Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the sport, setting records that many believe are untouchable.

The Argentine, who added a record-extending eighth Ballon d’Or to his collection in 2023, has also lifted two Copa América titles and the 2022 FIFA World Cup, achievements many believe cement his claim as football’s ultimate player, according to GOAL.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, burst onto the scene at Manchester United in 2003 before establishing himself as a global superstar.

His move to Real Madrid in 2009 sparked unforgettable El Clásico battles with Messi that thrilled fans around the world.

With five Ballon d’Ors, three Premier League titles, a Champions League triumph, and international glory in both the European Championship and the Nations League, his legacy remains unshakeable.

Reactions as Sarkodie chooses Messi over Ronaldo

Sarkodie’s preference for Messi did not go unnoticed. Social media erupted with comments, with some applauding his choice and others voicing their disappointment.

One fan wrote:

“Goat recognises goat 🐐”

Another teased:

“Even Sarkodie says Messi na wo kwesi akpalu.”

@Vinzkhid_vhibez added:

"Sarkodie know ball 😂"

Others, especially die-hard Ronaldo supporters, argued that the rapper simply doesn’t watch enough football.

The debate rages on, with Messi and Ronaldo continuing to inspire loyalty among their fans, according to beIN Sports.

Sarkodie’s voice only adds another layer to the discussion, proving that the GOAT conversation is far from over.

According to Transfermarkt, Ronaldo has 799 domestic goals and 141 international goals, while Messi has 766 goals and 114 goals, for club and country, respectively.

Sarkodie hosts Rapperholic in Kumasi

Before his football take made headlines, Sarkodie delivered a memorable performance at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on September 27, 2025.

Despite an hour-long downpour, thousands of fans filled the venue, undeterred by the rain. Watch a recap of Sarkodie's performance at Rapperholic below:

The night opened with sets from Hindu & Kweku Bany, Efya, Kweku Smoke, Kweku Flick, and Oseikrom Sikani, building anticipation for the main act.

When Sarkodie finally took the stage, the crowd erupted. The rapper commanded the audience with hit after hit, often pausing to let fans sing his lyrics back to him.

By the time the curtain fell, the show had reinforced why Rapperholic remains one of Ghana’s biggest musical spectacles.

Ex-footballers rank Ronaldo ahead of Messi

YEN.com.gh also reported on a 2023 poll, in which 66% of former footballers ranked Ronaldo’s career above Messi’s.

The majority sided with the Portuguese veteran, describing his career as superior in comparison to his Argentinian rival.

