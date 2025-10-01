CAS Reportedly Rejects King Faisal FC’s Bid to Suspend GFA Congress Resolutions
- CAS has handed King Faisal FC an early setback in their legal dispute, rejecting their bid to suspend the GFA’s decisions
- The Kumasi-based club faces a major hurdle as CAS rules in favor of the GFA, keeping Congress resolutions enforceable
- Ghanaian football governance comes under the spotlight after CAS dismisses King Faisal’s request, fueling debate among fans and administrators
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has reportedly rejected King Faisal Football Club’s bid to suspend the enforcement of decisions in their ongoing dispute with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).
This represents an early legal setback for the Division One League side, who were relegated from the Ghana Premier League at the end of the 2023/24 season.
In a ruling issued on October 1, 2025, are cited by Ghanasoccernet, CAS Appeals Arbitration Division President, Mrs. Corinne Schmidhauser, dismissed King Faisal’s request to halt the implementation of resolutions adopted at the GFA’s Ordinary Congress on August 12, 2025.
Per the statement, CAS has denied King Faisal FC’s request for a stay of execution submitted on 1 September 2025 in the case CAS 2025/A/11757 against the Ghana Football Association. The costs associated with this order will be determined in the final arbitration award or any other concluding decision.
Why are King Faisal at CAS?
King Faisal had contended that the Congress was unconstitutional, alleging that the GFA proceeded despite having been formally served with an injunction notice.
Through their legal team, Evans Adika Law, the club highlighted multiple alleged irregularities, including shortened notice periods without member consent, undisclosed conflicts of interest, improper bundling of voting issues, refusal of a poll after a show of hands, and undue influence over proceedings.
The Kumasi-based club is seeking extensive relief from CAS, including a declaration that the August 12 Congress resolutions are null and void, an injunction preventing the GFA from enforcing them, and statutory reforms to align the association’s governance with Ghanaian law.
Although the request for a stay has been denied, the full arbitration will proceed in Lausanne, Switzerland, meaning the GFA Congress resolutions remain in force until a final decision is reached.
Ghanaian football administrator reacts
In the wake of the CAS decision, veteran Ghanaian football administrator, Alhaji Mahama, in a chat with YEN.com.gh, has shared his perspective on the CAS ruling, stating:
"This decision reinforces the importance of following proper governance procedures. Clubs must respect the structures in place while pursuing reforms through legal channels."
Fans react to CAS ruling
Unsurprisingly, Ghanaian football fans took to social media to express their opinions, with reactions ranging from disappointment to cautious optimism, as the Ghana FA is poised for another legal victory.
@YawYapo said:
"King Faisal fans are disappointed, but the rules must be respected. CAS made a fair but tough call today."
@AmandoPapa reacted:
"It’s heartbreaking for the club, but this shows Ghanaian football needs stronger governance reforms urgently.''
@KusiRedmann also said:
"The GFA now has the green light to enforce its Congress decisions. King Faisal must wait for the final ruling."
@Lopiuy commented:
"Fans are divided. Some say CAS got it right, others feel clubs aren’t given enough say in governance."
Rights to Dream vs. FIFA at CAS
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Right to Dream Academy achieved a landmark victory at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), triumphing over FIFA.
The case concerned the transfer of their former player, Ernest Appiah Nuamah, to Ligue 1 side Olympique de Lyon.
