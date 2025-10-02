Ghana’s football community has endured a wave of heartbreaking losses in 2025, leaving fans and stakeholders united in grief

The year 2025 has been a heartbreaking one for Ghana’s football community. From legendary Black Stars icons to visionary coaches, administrators, and respected journalists, the nation has endured wave after wave of loss.

The sorrow has united fans and stakeholders alike in collective grief. In this piece, YEN.com.gh pays tribute to six remarkable personalities who have passed away in just the first nine months of the year.

Wilberforce Kwadwo Mfum (1936–2025)

Born on August 28, 1936, Wilberforce Mfum was one of Ghana’s finest forwards, remembered as a hero of the Black Stars’ 1963 Africa Cup of Nations triumph.

With 20 goals in 26 national team appearances, his name is etched into Ghana’s football history, as noted by Wikipedia.

A former Asante Kotoko striker, Mfum also showcased his talent abroad in the American Soccer League and represented Ghana at the Olympics. He passed away on May 11, 2025, at age 88, with his contribution to football honoured with a moment of silence at FIFA’s 75th Congress.

Jonathan Abbey Pobee

The founder and long-time president of Neoplan Stars FC, Jonathan Abbey Pobee was a passionate advocate for grassroots football.

Despite his club’s struggles, including their expulsion in 1984, he remained steadfast in promoting local talent. Beyond club administration, he became a respected pundit on Angel FM, admired for his integrity and outspoken views. He passed away on June 5, 2025.

Ackah Anthony

Ackah Anthony, who served as the sixth president of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), died on June 21, 2025.

His leadership was instrumental in modernizing sports journalism in Ghana, and his dedication to advancing football reporting earned him widespread respect. Even, the Ghana Football Association praised Ackah Anthony's influence and enduring service to the game.

Ebo Quansah

A giant in sports journalism, Ebo Quansah, fifth president of SWAG, passed away on June 26, 2025, according to Graphic Online. With more than five decades of experience, he mentored countless journalists and played a pivotal role in shaping Ghana’s sports media. His legacy is one of excellence, mentorship, and dedication to storytelling in football.

Stephen Appiah

Stephen Appiah, who served as General Manager of PAC Academy, tragically passed away in 2025. Once tipped for greater heights in football administration, Appiah was widely respected for his leadership qualities and vision off the pitch. His untimely death cut short what many believed would have been a remarkable career in shaping the future of Ghanaian football.

Annor Walker

Renowned tactician Annor Walker, former head coach of Accra Great Olympics, FC Samartex, and Ghana’s Black Galaxies, passed away on October 2, 2025.

Known for his calm approach and tactical discipline, Walker guided Samartex to a historic Ghana Premier League title and led the Black Galaxies to the final of the 2022 CHAN qualifiers.

His ability to nurture young talent and inspire underdog teams earned him admiration across the country, as his passing marks a major loss for Ghanaian coaching and football development.

Ineed, the first three quarters of 2025 have been marked by grief, with Ghana’s football fraternity losing six towering figures, players, coaches, administrators, and journalists.

May they continue to rest in peace.

