The Ghanaian football community has been struck with another heartbreaking loss

Just two months after the sudden passing of PAC Academy’s Stephen Appiah, another prominent figure in the sport has died

Tributes have poured in from leading voices in football, as well as grieving fans, since the news broke online

Ghanaian football is in grief following the death of veteran coach Annor Walker, who passed away after battling illness on October 2, 2025.

His demise marks the end of an extraordinary journey that shaped the local game for decades and touched the lives of countless players and fans.

Walker’s career was decorated with moments that defined Ghana’s football landscape.

From his time at Nania FC to his inspiring spell with Accra Great Olympics, he left an imprint of resilience, tactical discipline, and commitment to developing talent.

Annor Walker: Celebrating a coaching career filled with milestones

The CAF License A holder began making waves at Nania FC, where he rose from assistant to head coach between 2005 and 2011.

His crowning moment came in the 2011 MTN FA Cup final when Nania stunned giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko with a narrow 1–0 win at the Accra Sports Stadium, delivering the club’s first-ever major silverware.

Walker later managed clubs such as Kpando Hearts of Lions and Berekum Chelsea, steadily building a reputation as one of the most astute minds in Ghanaian football.

In 2020, he took charge of Accra Great Olympics, where he set new standards, steering them into the top half of the Premier League despite facing health challenges that briefly forced him to step aside.

His tactical nous and ability to revive struggling sides earned him admiration across the football fraternity.

Annor Walker’s influence stretched beyond club football to the national stage.

He guided Ghana to qualification for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in 2023, masterminding a decisive victory over Nigeria in the final qualifier, as noted by Ghanafa.org.

His leadership secured the Galaxies’ first CHAN appearance since 2014, a testament to his tactical brilliance.

According to Ghana Sports Page, he was serving as the technical advisor for Ghana Premier League side Vision FC before the tragic news of his passing.

Tributes pour in for Annor Walker

The news of his passing on Thursday, October 2, triggered an outpouring of grief from fans, journalists, and football experts.

Sports journalist @EffahOwusuJose1 wrote:

"RIP COACH ANNOR WALKER."

Ghana Premier League analyst @ShabanMo9 added:

"Rest in peace 🕊️ Coach Annor Walker ❤️🥹"

A stunned supporter, @DjReginald1, asked:

"Oh, what happened to him?"

@FozGharby posted:

"Rip 💔"

@nnmourinho23 described him simply as:

"Rest in peace, legend of our League."

Walker’s death comes only months after the football community lost PAC Academy General Manager Stephen Appiah, who passed away in August 2025 at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Appiah was remembered as a visionary leader in youth football, helping build a strong foundation for the next generation of Ghanaian players.

Annor Walker’s story is one of determination, brilliance, and unwavering love for football, akin to that of the late Ghanaian pugilist Ernest 'Bahubali' Akushey in boxing.

