Haruna Iddrisu’s son has taken a bold step into the sports industry, launching his own management firm on his 20th birthday

At the unveiling of his company, the Ashesi University student outlined the vision and motivation behind his ambitious venture

He joins a growing wave of young football entrepreneurs, following in the footsteps of figures like Sharaf Mahama, son of President John Mahama

Ghanaian politics and football crossed paths in Accra as Wun-nam Haruna, son of Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, officially unveiled his own player management company, Kick Nation Sports Agency.

The 20-year-old marked the launch on his birthday, making a bold statement about his ambitions in football management.

Haruna Iddrisu's son launches sports firm, Kick Nation Sports Agency on October 1, 2025. Photo credit: @HarunaSpeaks1/X and @WunnamHaruna/X.

Meet Wun-nam Haruna: A young entrepreneur with big ambitions

Though still a student at Ashesi University, Wun-nam is eager to carve his own path beyond his father’s political influence.

Inspired by international sports agencies and the journey of players like Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, he aims to provide guidance, scouting, and career support for footballers hoping to break into the professional game.

Explaining his motivation, he shared how Fatawu’s rise from Tamale-based Steadfast to Dreams FC, then Sporting CP, and eventually Leicester City proved that structured support can transform careers.

He believes Kick Sports Agency can create similar pathways for many more players, both in Ghana and abroad.

The young CEO also follows in the footsteps of Sharaf Mahama, son of Ghana’s president, who runs Legacy Rise Sports and doubles as a FIFA-certified agent.

For Wun-nam, however, the mission is straightforward: to give players the representation and opportunities they deserve.

Wun-nam Haurna launches Kick Nation Sports Agency

The event at Silicon House Production drew a high-profile audience.

Football legends Asamoah Gyan and his brother Baffour Gyan, as well as Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, attended, alongside members of the Black Stars technical team, John Paintsil and Fatawu Dauda.

Scouts, investors, FIFA-licensed coaches, administrators, and journalists also joined to show support.

Industry insiders see Wun-nam’s background, youthful drive, and access to networks as potential advantages in building a strong brand.

His father’s involvement in football, owning both Steadfast FC and Karela United, further reinforces the family’s ties to the game.

According to KickGH, Wun-nam’s agency has already secured partnerships with Steadfast United and Karela United.

These collaborations are expected to offer players competitive platforms and valuable exposure at the highest levels of football.

FIFA agent Oliver Arthur offered advice at the launch, cautioning him,

“As a young agent, the only people you should pay heed to with regard to players are your scouting team, not anyone close to you or your immediate family,” per MyJoyOnline.

Other notable personalities present included Dr Ernest Koranteng, Dauda Lutterodt, Baba Sadiq, Gary Al-Smith, Michael Oti Adjei, Samuel Anim Addo, and Samuel Abboabire.

Wunnam Haruna is a student of Ashesi University. Photo credit: @iamwunnam._/Instagram.

For a young man just beginning his journey, the turnout and goodwill suggested many believe Kick Sports Agency could become an important addition to Ghana’s football ecosystem.

