Ghana’s football family came together in solemn reflection, honouring the memory of a legendary coach whose influence still resonates

Osam Duodu's remarkable coaching legacy continues to inspire both past and present generations

Football administrator Charles Kwadwo Ntim hailed Osam Duodu, paying a glowing tribute to the late coaching brain

Ghana football is in a reflective mood as it remembers with deep sorrow the passing of the late Osam Duodu, the revered former Black Stars head coach.

It has been exactly nine years since his tragic departure on October 4, 2016, yet the pain of his loss still lingers in the hearts of many. Duodu was more than a coach. The iconic boss was a father figure, a mentor, and an embodiment of dedication to the national game.

Ghanaians remember the late Osam Duodu, who passed away on October 3, 2016.

His immense contributions to Ghana’s football, from nurturing young talent to guiding the senior team with wisdom and humility, and clinching the Africa Cup of Nations, remain etched in history.

On this solemn anniversary, the football fraternity once again mourns his absence while celebrating the enduring legacy he left behind, as noted by the BBC.

Osam Duodu's coaching career and achievements

Osam Duodu enjoyed a highly distinguished coaching career both in Ghana and beyond. He first wrote his name into history by guiding the Black Stars to victory at the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations, according to Wikipedia records.

He also led the national U-20 side to continental glory in 1993 and a remarkable silver medal at the FIFA World Youth Championship that same year.

Building on these successes, Osam Duodu returned to the senior stage as Ghana’s head coach at the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations in Mali.

A few years later, his expertise extended outside Ghana when, in 2005, he steered Gambia’s U-17 team to win the African Youth Cup, securing their first-ever qualification for a FIFA Youth Tournament. Not long after, he was back with Ghana’s U-17s, the Black Starlets, whom he guided to the African Championship in Togo in 2007.

Osam Duodu is respected as one of Ghana's greatest coaches of all-time, even 9 years on following his demise.

That same year, his reputation earned him a continental honour as he was selected to lead Africa’s All-Star U-17 team against a European All-Star side in the prestigious UEFA, CAF Meridian Cup, where he worked alongside Egypt’s Shakwi Gharib Bayoumi.

In his later years, Duodu transitioned into influential administrative and technical roles, serving as Technical Director and General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, while also acting as a CAF and FIFA instructor, where he helped shape future generations of coaches.

Charles Kwadwo Ntim pays tribute to Duodu

Meanwhile, speaking to YEN.com.gh, veteran Ghanaian football administrator Charles Kwadwo Ntim hailed Osam Duodu's humility, wisdom, and lifelong service to the game.

“Coach Osam was a true father of Ghana football. He gave his all to the game and dedicated his life to raising young players who would go on to shine for both club and country,” Ntim said with deep emotion.

“What made him special, aside from his achievements, was his character. He was humble, approachable, and always ready to guide the younger generation. Ghana football owes him a great debt of gratitude,” he added.

