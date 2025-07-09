The son of former Ghana captain Anthony Baffoe, Shaquille, has chalked up a new personal milestone

The young Baffoe recently passed his FIFA agent exams to become a certified licenced football agent

His achievement comes on the back of his mother's appointment as Ghana's ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain

Shaquille Baffoe, son of Ghanaian football icon Anthony Baffoe and actress-turned-diplomat Kalsoume Sinare, has reached an impressive milestone in his professional journey.

The young Ghanaian recently announced that he has passed the FIFA agent examination, officially becoming a licensed football agent.

Anthony Baffoe's son, Shaquille, is now a licenced FIFA football agent after passing his exams. Photo credit: Neal Simpson/EMPICS/Getty, shaquillebaffoe, and anthony_baffoe5.

Source: Getty Images

Anthony Baffoe's son, Shaquille, is now a FIFA agent

“I am delighted to announce that I have successfully passed the FIFA Agent Exams and am now an official licenced Agent ⚽ God’s time is always the best,” he wrote in a proud Instagram post, flashing a big smile in an accompanying photo.

With this certification, Shaquille joins a select group of young licensed agents in Ghana, including Sharaf Mahama, son of Ghana’s sitting president, John Dramani Mahama.

His success comes at a time of personal triumph for his family.

Just last month, his mother, Kalsoume Sinare, was appointed Ghana’s ambassador to Spain by President Mahama.

Licensed and ready to negotiate

Shaquille Baffoe, son of Ghana football legend Anthony Baffoe, has officially become a FIFA‑licensed agent after clearing the exams on July 8, 2025.

At just 25, he’s now equipped to manage international player moves, negotiate contracts, and guide Ghana’s next generation of footballers through Dimension Sports Agency.

With his father's vast network from CAF roles to PFAG administration, Shaquille looks on course to make a real impact in the players' representation space.

This new journey is not only a personal milestone but also a major step forward for Ghanaian football. Many young players struggle to find agents who genuinely understand their goals, but with Shaquille’s international exposure, family background, and fresh energy, he is expected to bridge that gap.

Fans and former professionals have praised his dedication, saying it will inspire other young Ghanaians to pursue similar pathways within the global football business.

Shaquille following in his father's football legacy

While Shaquille’s path is distinct, he’s no stranger to the game.

His father, Anthony Baffoe, carved out an enviable career both on and off the pitch.

Known for his solid defensive displays, Anthony starred for clubs such as FC Köln and Fortuna Düsseldorf in Germany, Metz and Nice in France, among others.

According to Transfermarkt, he also earned 16 caps for Ghana’s national team, the Black Stars.

Anthony Baffoe shares a heartwarming moment with his son, Shaquille, at the airport. Photo credit: anthony_baffoe5.

Source: Instagram

Beyond his playing days, Anthony transitioned seamlessly into football administration.

He previously served as the Deputy General Secretary of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and is currently the founder and General Secretary of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG).

With such a rich footballing legacy, Shaquille is expected to draw inspiration, and possibly opportunities, from his father’s deep network within the global game.

Now fully licensed, Shaquille and his Dimension Sports Agency will be in a position to negotiate contracts, broker transfer deals, and represent the interests of footballers both locally and internationally.

He is expected to use his platform to champion the careers of young Ghanaian talent and other rising stars around the world.

Given the family’s roots in both sports and public service, there’s great optimism that his work as an agent will be both impactful and far-reaching.

What does a FIFA agent do?

A FIFA agent, also referred to as a football intermediary, plays a vital role in the sport.

These professionals handle player transfers, negotiate contracts, and offer legal and financial guidance to players throughout their careers.

Agents serve as a vital link between footballers and clubs.

To earn this title, applicants must register through FIFA’s Agent Platform and pass a rigorous examination.

Shaquille has now checked both boxes, clearing the way for what could be a promising career in football management.

Shaquille's parents mark 30th wedding anniversary

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted the 30th wedding anniversary celebration of Shaquille’s parents, Anthony Baffoe and Kalsoume Sinare.

The longtime couple share a beautiful family of three children—two sons, Shaquille and Bouqeem, and a daughter, Keishera.

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh